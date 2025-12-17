Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 17 December 2025 pursuant to Rule 5.1.5 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.
Valereum Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: VLRM
ISIN: GI000A2P2W41
