Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 18:45 Uhr
233 Leser
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Dec-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         53,278 
 
Highest price paid per share:            120.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.00p 
 
                           118.9582p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,117,866 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,623,710 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      118.9582p                       53,278

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
380             118.80          08:24:47         00366233399TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             118.20          08:24:47         00366233400TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             118.40          08:24:47         00366233401TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              118.00          08:59:18         00366251335TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             118.20          09:00:33         00366252083TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.00          09:14:17         00366261756TRLO1     XLON 
 
2211             120.00          09:14:20         00366261781TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.40          09:14:21         00366261785TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             119.20          09:14:21         00366261799TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             118.80          09:14:30         00366261898TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             118.80          09:14:32         00366261906TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              118.80          09:14:32         00366261907TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.60          09:19:48         00366265354TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             119.40          09:19:49         00366265365TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             119.40          09:24:53         00366268649TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.40          09:25:57         00366269476TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             119.20          09:28:32         00366271077TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             119.20          09:58:00         00366288905TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             119.00          10:03:21         00366289670TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             118.80          11:02:40         00366292627TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             118.60          11:07:20         00366292874TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             118.60          11:10:04         00366293026TRLO1     XLON 
 
1186             119.00          11:10:07         00366293028TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             118.80          11:10:19         00366293040TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             118.80          11:10:53         00366293083TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             118.80          11:10:53         00366293084TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             118.60          11:12:26         00366293178TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             118.60          11:12:26         00366293179TRLO1     XLON 
 
1283             118.80          11:12:28         00366293182TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             119.00          11:13:02         00366293225TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             118.60          11:32:14         00366294121TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             118.60          11:32:14         00366294122TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             118.80          12:02:08         00366295368TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             118.60          12:09:39         00366295831TRLO1     XLON 
 
350             118.60          12:09:39         00366295832TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             118.60          12:09:39         00366295833TRLO1     XLON 
 
350             118.60          12:09:39         00366295834TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             118.40          12:09:40         00366295836TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              118.40          12:09:40         00366295837TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             118.20          12:15:34         00366296207TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             118.40          12:36:31         00366296863TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             118.40          12:36:31         00366296864TRLO1     XLON 
 
1314             118.20          12:49:50         00366297367TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             118.80          13:31:40         00366298809TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             118.60          13:43:58         00366299147TRLO1     XLON 
 
1540             119.20          13:59:25         00366299723TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              119.20          14:06:12         00366300187TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             119.20          14:06:12         00366300188TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             119.00          14:08:44         00366300272TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             118.60          14:14:28         00366300596TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             118.60          14:14:28         00366300597TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             118.80          14:27:52         00366301265TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              118.80          14:34:38         00366301979TRLO1     XLON 
 
1356             120.40          14:50:26         00366302864TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             120.00          14:50:26         00366302865TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             119.60          14:50:36         00366302878TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             119.40          14:55:13         00366303150TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             119.40          14:55:13         00366303151TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             119.20          14:55:46         00366303205TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             119.40          15:17:58         00366304384TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.60          15:17:58         00366304385TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.40          15:18:37         00366304401TRLO1     XLON 
 
1215             119.40          15:18:37         00366304402TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             119.40          15:30:54         00366304946TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             119.00          15:35:41         00366305124TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             119.00          15:35:41         00366305125TRLO1     XLON 
 
2507             118.80          15:45:08         00366305480TRLO1     XLON 
 
2433             118.60          15:45:09         00366305481TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             118.60          15:51:05         00366305638TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
