Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) ("Telix" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Telix securities during the period of February 21, 2025 through August 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Telix securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 9, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Telix, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a biopharmaceutical company developing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical products.

During the Class Period, defendants allegedly made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had overstated its progress with prostate cancer therapeutic candidates and exaggerated the quality of its supply chain and partners. As a result, statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were allegedly false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis. According to the complaint, when the true state of the Telix's business became public, investors suffered significant losses.

If you are a Telix investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

