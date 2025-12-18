Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in James Hardie to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that James Hardie Industries plc misled investors about the strength of its key North America Fiber Cement segment between May 20 and August 18, 2025. Despite knowing by April and early May that distributors were destocking inventory, the company falsely claimed demand remained strong and that stock levels were "normal."

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie issued a press release announcing financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Among other items, James Hardie reported a 29% decline in first-quarter profit and projected lower-than-expected fiscal 2026 earnings, citing high borrowing costs.

On this news, James Hardie's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $9.79 per ADR, or 34.44%, to close at $18.64 per ADR on August 20, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

