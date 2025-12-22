DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 500.00p Highest price paid per share: 494.80p Lowest price paid per share: 497.3427p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,193,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,853,330.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 497.3427

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 518 499.60 09:41:36 00030421775TRDU0 XLON 573 500.00 09:56:45 00030421786TRDU0 XLON 585 499.00 09:57:13 00030421787TRDU0 XLON 518 497.60 10:04:44 00030421788TRDU0 XLON 534 497.60 10:04:44 00030421789TRDU0 XLON 517 499.00 10:21:07 00030421865TRDU0 XLON 380 498.60 10:21:23 00030421866TRDU0 XLON 162 498.60 10:21:23 00030421867TRDU0 XLON 81 498.60 10:21:23 00030421868TRDU0 XLON 445 498.60 10:21:23 00030421869TRDU0 XLON 523 498.20 10:21:32 00030421870TRDU0 XLON 82 497.40 10:35:36 00030421904TRDU0 XLON 264 497.40 10:35:36 00030421905TRDU0 XLON 264 495.80 10:37:21 00030421911TRDU0 XLON 364 495.80 10:37:21 00030421912TRDU0 XLON 580 496.80 10:47:19 00030421932TRDU0 XLON 1,152 497.80 10:55:25 00030421938TRDU0 XLON 584 497.80 10:55:25 00030421939TRDU0 XLON 520 497.80 10:55:25 00030421940TRDU0 XLON 572 497.00 11:00:12 00030421960TRDU0 XLON 538 497.00 11:00:12 00030421961TRDU0 XLON 1,078 496.40 11:06:35 00030421972TRDU0 XLON 522 495.20 11:27:02 00030422004TRDU0 XLON 555 497.40 11:31:21 00030422006TRDU0 XLON 311 496.80 11:37:02 00030422012TRDU0 XLON 292 496.80 11:37:02 00030422013TRDU0 XLON 199 496.80 11:44:55 00030422028TRDU0 XLON 125 496.80 11:44:55 00030422029TRDU0 XLON 234 496.80 11:44:55 00030422030TRDU0 XLON 643 497.00 11:50:09 00030422035TRDU0 XLON 198 499.20 12:05:17 00030422049TRDU0 XLON 87 499.20 12:05:17 00030422050TRDU0 XLON 612 498.60 12:05:18 00030422051TRDU0 XLON 555 497.60 12:06:34 00030422052TRDU0 XLON 601 496.00 12:18:51 00030422068TRDU0 XLON 41 495.80 12:18:51 00030422069TRDU0 XLON 15 495.80 12:25:39 00030422081TRDU0 XLON 35 495.80 12:25:39 00030422082TRDU0 XLON 60 495.80 12:25:39 00030422083TRDU0 XLON 75 495.80 12:25:39 00030422084TRDU0 XLON 216 495.80 12:25:39 00030422085TRDU0 XLON 304 497.00 12:30:19 00030422089TRDU0 XLON 213 497.00 12:30:19 00030422090TRDU0 XLON 550 497.40 12:35:19 00030422100TRDU0 XLON 305 497.00 12:41:35 00030422113TRDU0 XLON 254 497.00 12:41:35 00030422114TRDU0 XLON 409 495.80 12:44:42 00030422115TRDU0 XLON 106 495.80 12:44:48 00030422116TRDU0 XLON 545 497.20 12:57:08 00030422129TRDU0 XLON 578 497.20 12:59:13 00030422130TRDU0 XLON 92 497.60 13:05:07 00030422132TRDU0 XLON 184 497.60 13:05:07 00030422133TRDU0 XLON 150 497.00 13:05:07 00030422134TRDU0 XLON 1,341 497.00 13:05:22 00030422135TRDU0 XLON 605 498.20 13:17:56 00030422150TRDU0 XLON 537 497.80 13:17:56 00030422151TRDU0 XLON 551 497.40 13:32:47 00030422169TRDU0 XLON 582 497.40 13:37:25 00030422179TRDU0 XLON 523 497.40 13:42:27 00030422181TRDU0 XLON 546 497.40 13:46:45 00030422184TRDU0 XLON 1,102 496.40 13:48:38 00030422185TRDU0 XLON 579 496.40 14:00:00 00030422194TRDU0 XLON 335 495.60 14:00:00 00030422195TRDU0 XLON 534 497.40 14:07:19 00030422215TRDU0 XLON 23 497.40 14:07:19 00030422216TRDU0 XLON 593 497.40 14:11:34 00030422227TRDU0 XLON 27 497.40 14:11:34 00030422228TRDU0 XLON 128 497.20 14:16:21 00030422257TRDU0 XLON 321 497.20 14:16:21 00030422258TRDU0 XLON

