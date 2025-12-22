DJ RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 22-Dec-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISINL GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8NC05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group") RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held at 2:30 p.m. Mauritian time (10:30 a.m. UK time) on Monday, 22 December 2025, all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority votes. The detailed results of the voting are as follows: Votes for resolution Votes against Number of shares Number of shares as a percentage of resolution as a voted at AGM as a abstained as a total number of percentage of total percentage of percentage of shares voted at AGM number of shares Number of shares in issue shares in issue Resolutions proposed at the AGM voted at AGM shares voted at AGM (rounded to 2 (rounded to 2 (rounded to 2 decimal places)* (rounded to 2 decimal decimal places)* decimal places)* places)* 83,41% 433 608 Ordinary Resolution Number 1 - 033 0,01% Re-appointment of MHA and Baker Tilly Channel Islands as the 83,00% 17,00% statutory auditors of the Company 433 298 83,35% 033 56,11% 43,89% 0,06% Ordinary Resolution Number 2 - Re-election of Peter Todd as a Director of the Company 43,89% 83,35% 0,06% 433 298 56,11% 033 Ordinary Resolution Number 3 - Re-election of Bronwyn Corbett as a Director of the Company 82,99% 17,00% 430 000 82,72% 0,70% Ordinary Resolution Number 4 - 904 Re-election of David Love as a Director of the Company 82,99% 17,00% 430 000 82,72% 0,70% Ordinary Resolution Number 5 - 904 Re-election of Catherine McIlraith as a Director of the Company 82,99% 17,00% 430 000 82,72% 0,70% Ordinary Resolution Number 6 - 904 Re-election of Lynette Finlay as a Director of the Company 82,99% 17,00% 433 298 83,35% 0,06% Ordinary Resolution Number 7 - 033 Re-election of Nigel Nunoo as a Director of the Company 430 000 904 82,99% 17,00% 82,72% 0,70% Ordinary Resolution Number 8 - Re-election of Gareth Schnehage as a Director of the Company 100,00% 0,00% 415 181 79,87% 3,55% Special Resolution Number 1 - 057 Market purchase of own shares / share buy back 80,92% 2,92% 420 629 83,41% 17,09% 793 Special Resolution Number 2 - Authority to issue shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis 80,50% 418 478 Special Resolution Number 3 - 99,92% 0,08% 186 2,92% Authority to sell shares from treasury for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis

* Percentages are expressed as a proportion of the total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld).

Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 519,587,834 (excluding the 246,782 ordinary shares held in treasury).

Engagement with Dissenting Shareholders

Shareholders are further advised that, whilst ordinary resolutions number 2 and 3, relating to the re-election of Peter Todd and Bronwyn Corbett as Directors of the Company, were supported by the majority of shareholders, the Company does recognise that they were each voted against by 43,89% respectively, of the votes exercised by the Company's shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM.

The Independent Directors of Grit (the "Independent Directors") have taken this on board and are committed to achieving a greater understanding of the underlying reasons that has seen some shareholders being unable to support these resolutions. The Independent Directors will initiate a consultation with the Company's shareholders including dissenting shareholders to better understand their concerns and consider their feedback.

An update on the views received from shareholders and actions taken will be published no later than six months after the meeting with the dissenting shareholders.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the FCA via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to the public for inspection at the link below:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

By Order of the Board

22 December 2025

