Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 15:09 Uhr
DiNAQOR and Academic Partners Launch Paradigm Shift in In Vivo Delivery of Advanced Therapies

Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Study results 
2025-12-23 / 14:36 CET/CEST 
 
Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates First-in-Class Percutaneous Platform for Organ-Isolated Delivery Across 
Multiple Indications 

ZURICH/SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, December 23, 2025 - DiNAQOR, an innovative health tech group advancing promising 
early-stage drug development, today announced the publication of a landmark peer-reviewed study in JACC: Basic to 
Translational Science. The study, titled "Next-Generation Percutaneous Catheter-Based Closed-Loop Perfusion Concept 
Enables High-Precision Organ Delivery of Advanced Therapies", describes a first-in-class, fully percutaneous, 
catheter-based closed-loop loco-regional perfusion (LRP) platform that enables highly precise, organ-isolated delivery 
of advanced therapies while substantially shielding the systemic circulation from off-target exposure, addressing one 
of the most critical challenges in gene and cell therapy development. 
 
To accelerate clinical translation and commercialization, initially with a focus on kidney-targeted gene therapy, 
DiNAQOR has spun out this technology and its dedicated renal development programs into, DiNATEQ AG, a newly established 
company headquartered in Switzerland. DiNATEQ AG will be led by Dr. Christian Thirion as Chief Executive Officer and 
Delegate of the Board of Directors. 
 
A Step-Change in the Delivery of Advanced Therapies 
 
Safe and efficient in vivo delivery remains one of the most significant barriers to the broad adoption of gene and cell 
therapies. Systemic administration of viral vectors, particularly adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), has been associated 
with dose-limiting toxicities, immune activation, and off-target organ exposure, limiting therapeutic index and 
commercial scalability. 
The closed-loop LRP platform addresses these limitations by enabling reversible and complete isolation of an organ's 
circulation, allowing therapeutic payloads to be delivered locally under tightly controlled physiologic conditions. In 
large-animal translational models, the platform achieved up to a 69,000-fold higher local payload concentration, up to 
a 75-fold increase in target-organ transduction efficiency compared with conventional intravenous administration, and a 
dramatic reduction in off-target exposure, while preserving organ function and procedural safety. 
 
From Organ-Specific Innovation to a Broad Delivery Platform 
 
While the kidney served as the initial translational use case, the LRP platform is inherently organ-agnostic. Built on 
widely established interventional and perfusion principles, the technology is designed for adaptation across multiple 
solid organs, including the heart, lung, and liver, as well as for compartmentalized delivery to specific anatomical 
regions. 
The platform is compatible with a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including gene and cell therapies, 
gene-editing systems, RNA-based medicines, biologics, and high-potency pharmacologic agents. By enabling localized 
delivery with reduced systemic exposure, LRP has the potential to unlock new therapeutic windows for modalities 
previously constrained by toxicity or delivery limitations. 
 
Independent Mayo Clinic Editorial Endorses Loco-Regional Perfusion (LRP) as a Breakthrough in Precision Delivery 
 
In an accompanying editorial, Mayo Clinic experts describe LRP as "a platform that closes the gap between promise and 
precision in gene delivery," highlighting its ability to overcome one of the most persistent limitations in advanced 
therapeutics: safe, organ-targeted delivery. Traditional systemic administration of viral vectors and biologics often 
results in widespread off-target exposure, immunogenicity, and dose-limiting toxicity, preventing promising therapies 
from reaching their full potential. 
 
The editorial characterizes LRP as a "game-changer in the delivery of advanced therapies," noting that unlike 
historical isolated perfusion techniques, LRP is entirely endovascular and minimally invasive. This approach may enable 
scalable, outpatient-compatible precision delivery across multiple organs, including kidney, heart, liver, and lung, 
with broad applicability across gene therapy, RNA therapeutics, and regenerative medicine. 
 
Leadership Perspectives 
 
Professor Maximilian Y. Emmert, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Charité - 
Universitätsmedizin Berlin and lead author of the study, commented: "Our closed-loop perfusion system represents a 
paradigm shift in how advanced therapies can be delivered in vivo. By temporarily isolating an organ's circulation, we 
can achieve a level of precision and control that has not been possible with systemic delivery approaches. This 
platform opens new opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas." 
 
Dr. Johannes Holzmeister, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the DiNAQOR Group, added: "This publication validates a delivery 
platform with implications far beyond a single organ or indication. Precision delivery is the critical enabler for the 
next generation of advanced therapies, and our closed-loop loco-regional perfusion technology establishes a new 
benchmark for safety, efficiency, and translational readiness. By spinning out DiNATEQ AG to focus initially on kidney 
disease, we are pursuing a disciplined path to clinical execution, while preserving the broader platform potential for 
future indications and partnerships." 
 
Dr. Christian Thirion, Chief Executive Officer and Delegate of the Board of Directors of DiNATEQ AG, commented: 
"DiNATEQ has been established to translate this powerful delivery platform into meaningful clinical impact, starting 
with kidney gene therapy and expanding beyond. The ability to precisely control exposure at the organ level changes the 
development equation for many advanced therapies. Our strategy is to advance this platform rigorously into the clinic, 
while partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders to extend its application across additional organs and 
therapeutic modalities." 
 
Dr. Josef el Andari, Co-Corresponding Author and Chief Scientific Officer at DiNAQOR, commented: "Independent 
validation from Mayo Clinic reinforces what we believe is a pivotal inflection point for advanced therapies. Too many 
transformative programs have failed not because the biology was wrong, but because delivery caused systemic toxicity. 
As the editorial makes clear, loco-regional perfusion closes the gap between biological promise and clinical reality by 
enabling therapies to act precisely where they are needed." 
 
A Platform Built for Pharmaceutical Partnerships 
 
For pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, the LRP platform offers a differentiated delivery solution that can 
enhance the therapeutic index of advanced-therapy assets, enable lower effective doses, mitigate systemic toxicity 
risk, and unlock programs previously constrained by delivery or safety limitations. The platform is designed to 
integrate seamlessly into existing clinical infrastructure, supporting efficient clinical translation and global 
scalability. 
 
https://www.jacc.org/doi/epdf/10.1016/j.jacbts.2025.101409 
https://www.jacc.org/doi/epdf/10.1016/j.jacbts.2025.101436 

About DiNAQOR 
 
DiNAQOR AG is a leading biotechnology company that focuses on creating category-defining platforms and potentially 
curative therapeutic approaches in genetic and advanced therapies. Headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, DiNAQOR is 
pioneering disruptive technologies in precision delivery, vector innovation and translational development, with the aim 
of enabling safer, more effective, organ-targeted treatments. 
 
Operating as a life science company builder, DiNAQOR creates and scales focused biotechnology companies around 
differentiated technology platforms. Its portfolio includes DiNATEQ AG, which is advancing next-generation precision 
delivery technologies; DiNAMIQS, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing and development platform that was spun 
out of DiNAQOR and subsequently scaled through a majority-stake transaction with Siegfried AG, establishing a 
category-defining, end-to-end GMP viral therapeutics platform; and DiNABIOS, a leading human cell and tissue CDMO 
supporting pharmaceutical partners in R&D and translational development. These ventures underscore DiNAQOR's proven 
ability to originate, build, and strategically scale high-impact biotechnology platforms. 

About DiNATEQ 
 
DiNATEQ AG is a biotechnology company pioneering precision delivery technologies for genetic and advanced therapies. 
Headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, DiNAQOR integrates proprietary delivery platforms, vector innovation, and 
translational expertise to enable safer, more effective therapies for organ-specific diseases. DiNATEQ AG is a 
dedicated spin-out from DiNAQOR focused on translating the closed-loop loco-regional perfusion platform into 
clinical-stage kidney gene therapy programs, while enabling broader platform expansion through strategic partnerships. 
DiNATEQ AG is led by Dr. Christian Thirion. 
 
These milestones underscore DiNAQOR's ability to identify high-impact technologies, build dedicated operating companies 
around them, and realize value through partnerships and strategic transactions with global industry leaders. For more 
information visit www.dinaqor.com. 

Publication Details 
 
Title: Next-Generation Percutaneous Catheter-Based Closed-Loop Perfusion Concept Enables High-Precision Organ Delivery 
of Advanced Therapies 
Journal: JACC: Basic to Translational Science 
Authors: Emmert MY et al. 
Affiliations: Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, ETH Zurich, DiNAQOR AG, DiNATEQ AG 

Contact 
Nicolas Weidmann

December 23, 2025 08:36 ET (13:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
