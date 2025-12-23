Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 16:15 Uhr
According to Noche Madrid around 9,500 visitors from the United Kingdom will celebrate the end of the year in Madrid

DJ According to Noche Madrid around 9,500 visitors from the United Kingdom will celebrate the end of the year in Madrid 

NOCHE MADRID 
According to Noche Madrid around 9,500 visitors from the United Kingdom will celebrate the end of the year in Madrid 
23-Dec-2025 / 15:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Between 205,000 and 210,000 European tourists will choose Madrid to celebrate New Year's Eve. Noche Madrid and the 
Community of Madrid once again launch the Christmas has Madrid dancing campaign to promote the region as the European 
Capital of New Year's Eve. Madrid strengthens its appeal as a European destination to celebrate New Year's Eve for the 
British public 

Madrid is consolidating its position as one of Europe's leading destinations to welcome the New Year, thanks to a 
unique combination of music, culture and nightlife. Recently, the capital has been recognised as the best city in 
Europe for nightlife and the second best in the world, behind only Las Vegas, according to Time Out's international 
ranking. 
 
In this context, the Regional Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sport of the Community of Madrid and Noche Madrid have 
once again activated the CHRISTMAS HAS MADRID DANCING campaign to promote and highlight the role of the region as the 
European Capital of New Year's Eve and as a cultural, musical and festive destination. The initiative forms part of the 
Nightlife in Greater Madrid programme, which showcases the overall nightlife offering of the Madrid region. 
 
Between 205,000 and 210,000 European tourists will choose Madrid to celebrate New Year's Eve, representing an 
approximate 4% increase compared to the previous year. According to the Christmas 2025 Outlook Study, prepared by Noche 
Madrid, España de Noche and Coca-Cola, more than 60% of attendees purchase their New Year's Eve tickets in advance, 
with an average lead time of 18 days and an average starting price of EUR28.30. 
 
Within this positive trend, the British market shows one of the most dynamic developments, with an estimated increase 
of close to 10%, placing it above the European average. Sector estimates indicate that between 8,000 and 9,500 visitors 
from the United Kingdom will travel to Madrid during the Christmas and New Year campaign. 
 
The CHRISTMAS HAS MADRID DANCING campaign combines communication and digital actions on social media, a familiarisation 
trip with content creators and influencers, and urban visibility initiatives such as a Party Bus wrapped with the 
campaign's visual identity that will tour Madrid, reinforcing its image as a leading European destination to celebrate 
the New Year. 

Contact Information: 
 
Jesus Martinez 
 
jesus.martinez@comunicacionestrategica.es 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2251038 23-Dec-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=19543a2a4dd999d005c8a8d3562e344b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251038&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
