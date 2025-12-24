PTA-News: fairafric AG: EINLADUNG ZUR AUSSERORDENTLICHEN HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG -2

DJ PTA-News: fairafric AG: EINLADUNG ZUR AUSSERORDENTLICHEN HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG

Die Aktionäre der fairafric AG werden hiermit zu der

am 6. Februar 2026 um 14.30 Uhr

im EineWeltHaus München Schwanthalerstraße 80, 80336 München

stattfindenden außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung eingeladen.

Die Einberufung der außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung erfolgt aufgrund des Einberufungsverlangens gemäß -- 122 Abs. 1 AktG der Aktionärin Papaye GmbH, München ("Papaye GmbH"), vom 17. Dezember 2025.

Die in dem Einberufungsverlangen gleichlautend enthaltenen Tagesordnungspunkte und Beschlussvorschläge sind Gegenstand dieser Einberufung. Beschlussvorschläge von Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat zu diesen Tagesordnungspunkten sind nicht erforderlich (-- 124 Abs. 3 Satz 3 Alt. 2 AktG).

I. TAGESORDNUNG

Abwahl eines Aufsichtsratsmitglieds Die Aktionärin Papaye GmbH schlägt vor, folgenden Beschluss zu fassen: 1. Das Aufsichtsratsmitglied Herr Wolf-Rüdiger Daetz wird gemäß -- 103 Abs. 1 AktG mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft abberufen. Neuwahl eines Aufsichtsratsmitglieds Die Aktionärin Papaye GmbH schlägt vor, folgenden Beschluss zu fassen: 2. Herr Ralph Graf Strachwitz, freiberuflicher Berater, wohnhaft in München, wird mit Wirkung ab Beendigung dieser Hauptversammlung für die Zeit bis zum Ablauf der Hauptversammlung, die über die Entlastung für das Geschäftsjahr 2029 beschließt, in den Aufsichtsrat gewählt. Änderung der Satzung (-- 8 Abs. 1 - Zusammensetzung des Aufsichtsrats) Die Aktionärin Papaye GmbH schlägt vor, folgende Beschlüsse zu fassen: (1) -- 8 Abs. 1 der Satzung wird wie folgt neu gefasst: 3. "Der Aufsichtsrat besteht aus sechs Mitgliedern, die von der Hauptversammlung zu wählen sind." (2) Der Vorstand wird angewiesen und ermächtigt, die Satzungsänderung zur Eintragung in das Handelsregister anzumelden sowie etwaige redaktionelle Anpassungen vorzunehmen. Die Satzungsänderung wird mit ihrer Eintragung in das Handelsregister wirksam. Neuwahl eines Aufsichtsratsmitglieds Die Aktionärin Papaye GmbH schlägt vor, folgenden Beschluss zu fassen: 4. Herr Cord Budde, Unternehmer, wohnhaft in Herford, wird - aufschiebend bedingt auf die Eintragung der Satzungsänderung zur Erhöhung der Aufsichtsratsgröße im Handelsregister - für die Zeit bis zum Ablauf der Hauptversammlung, die über die Entlastung für das Geschäftsjahr 2029 beschließt, in den Aufsichtsrat gewählt. Änderung der Satzung (-- 13 - Vergütung des Aufsichtsrats) Die Aktionärin Papaye GmbH schlägt vor, folgende Beschlüsse zu fassen: (1) -- 13 Abs. 1 der Satzung wird wie folgt neu gefasst: 5. "Die Mitglieder des Aufsichtsrats erhalten eine jährliche feste Vergütung in Höhe von 1.000 EUR pro Aufsichtsratsmitglied. Der Vorsitzende des Aufsichtsrats erhält 10.000 EUR, der Stellvertreter 2.000 EUR. Die Vergütung ist zum Ende eines jeden Geschäftsjahrs fällig und zahlbar. Scheidet ein Aufsichtsratsmitglied im Laufe eines Geschäftsjahres aus, erhält er die vorgenannte Vergütung zeitanteilig." (2) Der Vorstand wird angewiesen und ermächtigt, die Satzungsänderung zur Eintragung in das Handelsregister anzumelden sowie etwaige redaktionelle Anpassungen vorzunehmen. Die Satzungsänderung wird mit ihrer Eintragung in das Handelsregister wirksam.

II. WEITERE ANGABEN ZUR EINBERUFUNG

Internetseite der Gesellschaft und dort zugängliche Unterlagen und Informationen Diese Einladung zur Hauptversammlung sowie weitere Informationen im Zusammenhang mit der Hauptversammlung sind ab Einberufung der Hauptversammlung und auch während der Hauptversammlung im Internet unter 1. https://app.box.com/s/5o3sd3tmjvzlusvtj81ndr19ersy5exg zugänglich. Voraussetzungen für die Teilnahme an der Hauptversammlung Zur Teilnahme an der Hauptversammlung und zur Ausübung des Stimmrechts sind nur diejenigen Aktionäre berechtigt, die am Tag der Hauptversammlung im Aktienregister der Gesellschaft eingetragen sind und die sich bis zum Ablauf des 30. Januar 2026 (24:00 Uhr (MEZ)) bei der Gesellschaft angemeldet haben. Die Anmeldung bedarf der Textform und ist in deutscher oder englischer Sprache zu erstellen. Umschreibungen im Aktienregister der fairafric AG finden in dem Zeitraum zwischen dem Ablauf des 30. Januar 2026 und dem Ablauf des 6. Februar 2026 nicht statt. 2. Wir bitten, die Anmeldung an folgende Adresse zu richten: oder per E-Mail an: fairafric AG z.Hd. Herrn Jonas Schaller Landsberger Straße 155 - Haus 1 80687 München investors@fairafric.com Um der Gesellschaft rechtzeitig eine Abschätzung zu ermöglichen, wie viele Aktionäre an der Hauptversammlung teilnehmen möchten, bitten wir die Aktionäre - ohne dass mit dieser Bitte eine Einschränkung der Aktionärsrechte verbunden wäre -, frühzeitig für die Übersendung der Anmeldung Sorge zu tragen. Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären Anträge und Wahlvorschläge von Aktionären im Sinne von ---- 126, 127 AktG bitten wir an die folgende Adresse zu übersenden: oder per E-Mail an: 3. fairafric AG Vorstand Landsberger Straße 155 - Haus 1 80687 München investors@fairafric.com Anderweitig adressierte Anträge werden nicht berücksichtigt. Stimmrechtsausübung durch Bevollmächtigte Die Gesellschaft weist darauf hin, dass die Ausübung des Stimmrechts auch durch einen Bevollmächtigten oder durch eine Vereinigung von Aktionären erfolgen kann. Vollmachten sind in Textform zu erteilen. Vollmachten müssen der Gesellschaft spätestens mit Beginn der Hauptversammlung zugehen. 4. Für den Fall, dass ein Intermediär, eine Aktionärsvereinigung, ein Stimmrechtsberater oder eine diesen gemäß -- 135 Abs. 8 AktG gleichgestellte Person bevollmächtigt wird, bedarf die Vollmacht weder nach dem Gesetz noch nach der Satzung der Gesellschaft einer bestimmten Form; die Vollmacht ist jedoch nachprüfbar festzuhalten.

München, im Dezember 2025

Der Vorstand

Non-binding English translation fairafric AG Munich

INVITATION TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The shareholders of fairafric AG are hereby invited to the

extraordinary general meeting to be held on February 6, 2026 at 2:30 p.m..

The extraordinary general meeting is being convened on the basis of the request for convocation pursuant to Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by the shareholder Papaye GmbH, Munich ("Papaye GmbH"), dated December 17, 2025.

The agenda items and proposed resolutions contained in the request for convocation are the subject of this convocation. Proposed resolutions by the Management Board and Supervisory Board on these agenda items are not required (Section 124 (3) sentence 3 alternative 2 AktG).

I. AGENDA

1. Dismissal of a member of the Supervisory Board

The shareholder Papaye GmbH proposes that the following resolution be made:

Mr. Wolf-Rüdiger Daetz, member of the Supervisory Board, is dismissed from the Supervisory Board of the company with immediate effect in accordance with Section 103 (1) AktG.

2. Election of a new member of the Supervisory Board

The shareholder Papaye GmbH proposes that the following resolution be made:

Mr. Ralph Graf Strachwitz, freelance consultant, resident in Munich, shall be elected to the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of this Annual General Meeting for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2029 financial year.

3. Amendment to the Articles of Association (Section 8 (1) - Composition of the Supervisory Board)

The shareholder Papaye GmbH proposes that the following resolutions be made:

(1) Section 8 (1) of the Articles of Association is amended as follows:

"The Supervisory Board consists of six members who are to be elected by the Annual General Meeting."

(2) The Management Board is instructed and authorized to register the amendment to the Articles of Association in the commercial register and to make any editorial adjustments. The amendment to the Articles of Association shall take effect upon its entry in the commercial register.

4. Election of a new member of the Supervisory Board

The shareholder Papaye GmbH proposes that the following resolution be made:

Mr. Cord Budde, entrepreneur, resident in Herford, shall be elected to the Supervisory Board for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2029 financial year, subject to the condition precedent of the amendment to the Articles of Association to increase the size of the Supervisory Board being entered in the Commercial Register.

5. Amendment to the Articles of Association (Section 13 - Remuneration of the Supervisory Board)

The shareholder Papaye GmbH proposes that the following resolutions be made:

(1) Section 13 (1) of the Articles of Association is amended as follows:

"The members of the Supervisory Board shall receive an annual fixed remuneration of EUR 1,000 per Supervisory Board member. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall receive EUR 10,000 and the Deputy Chairman EUR 2,000. The remuneration shall be due and payable at the end of each financial year. If a member of the Supervisory Board resigns during a financial year, he or she shall receive the aforementioned remuneration on a pro rata basis."

(2) The Management Board is instructed and authorized to apply for the amendment to the Articles of Association to be entered in the commercial register and to make any editorial adjustments. The amendment to the Articles of Association shall take effect upon its entry in the commercial register.

II. Further information on the convocation

1. Company website and documents and information available there

This invitation to the Annual General Meeting and further information relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on the Internet at

https://app.box.com/s/5o3sd3tmjvzlusvtj81ndr19ersy5exg

from the date of convocation of the Annual General Meeting and also during the Annual General Meeting.

2. Requirements for participation in the Annual General Meeting

Only those shareholders who are entered in the company's share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting and who have registered with the company by the end of January 30, 2026 (midnight CET) are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their voting rights.

Registration must be in writing and in German or English.

No transfers will be made in the share register of fairafric AG between the end of January 30, 2026, and the end of February 6, 2026.

Please send your registration to the following address:

fairafric AG Attn: Mr. Jonas Schaller Landsberger Straße 155 - Haus 1 80687 Munich or by email to: Email: investors@fairafric.com

In order to enable the company to estimate in good time how many shareholders wish to attend the Annual General Meeting, we kindly ask shareholders - without this request implying any restriction of shareholder rights - to ensure that their registrations are sent in good time.

3. Motions and election proposals from shareholders

We kindly request that motions and election proposals from shareholders within the meaning of Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) be sent to the following address:

fairafric AG Executive Board Landsberger Straße 155 - House 1 80687 Munich Or by email to: investors@fairafric.com

Motions sent to any other address will not be considered.

4. Exercise of voting rights by proxy

The company points out that voting rights may also be exercised by a proxy or by an association of shareholders. Proxies must be issued in writing. Proxies must be received by the company no later than the start of the Annual General Meeting.

In the event that an intermediary, a shareholder association, a proxy advisor, or a person deemed equivalent to these pursuant to Section 135 (8) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) is authorized, the power of attorney does not require any specific form under the law or the company's articles of association; however, the power of attorney must be verifiably recorded.

Munich, December 2025

The Management Board

