THE COMPANY: ALT5 Sigma provides blockchain-powered technologies through its Fintech and Biotechnology segments. On August 11, 2025, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that it would raise approximately $1.5 billion before fees through both a registered direct offering as well as a private placement offering.

THE REVELATIONS: On August 29, 2025, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that "[o]n August 27, 2025, the Board was made aware that on May 7, 2025, the Intermediate Court of Nyarugenge, Rwanda, rendered a judgment finding ALT 5 Sigma Canada Inc., a subsidiary of [ALT5 Sigma], and its former principal, Mr. Andre Beauchesne, criminally liable for offenses including illicit enrichment and money laundering and denied the civil claim brought by Alt 5 Sigma Canada Inc. to obtain access to ALT 5 Sigma Canada Inc.'s funds held in a Rwandan bank to which they were allegedly deprived access." ALT5 Sigma further disclosed that its Board appointed an independent committee to investigate "potential misstatements or omissions in the financial statements of [ALT5 Sigma] and omissions of material information by certain members of management and personnel of [ALT5 Sigma]."

Then, on October 22, 2025, ALT5 Sigma revealed that "[o]n October 16, 2025, Peter Tassiopoulos was suspended by the Board of Directors of Alt5 Sigma . . . and removed of his duties as Chief Executive Officer. His suspension is effective immediately, with pay."

Thereafter, on November 18, 2025, ALT5 Sigma reported that ALT5 Sigma "will not be filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for that quarter timely."

Subsequently, as reported by Seeking Alpha on November 27, 2025, ALT5 Sigma "executed a major leadership overhaul, confirming the rapid, simultaneous departures of its CFO, Acting CEO, and COO, while swiftly appointing a new Acting CEO and an experienced CFO." Seeking Alpha further reported that ALT5 Sigma "also announced the departure of Director David Danziger, who resigned from the Board and all associated committees on November 25, 2025, citing personal reasons."

The following day, on November 28, 2025, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that "[o]n November 21, 2025, Hudgens CPA, PLLC . . .informed ALT5 Sigma . . . that the sole partner in Hudgens was retiring and effective immediately, Hudgens resigned as [ALT5 Sigma]'s independent registered public accounting firm."

And on December 3, 2025, ALT5 Sigma revealed that "[o]n December 3, 2025, [ALT5 Sigma] received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC . . . , notifying [ALT5 Sigma] that, as a result of [David Danziger's] Resignation, [ALT5 Sigma] is not in compliance with the requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 . . . , which requires, among other things, that [ALT5 Sigma] have an Audit Committee that has at least three members."

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases - more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

