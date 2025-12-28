San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2025) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that investors in SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) (NASDAQ: SLMBP) securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until February 17, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the SLM class action lawsuit. Captioned Zappia v. SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae, No. 25-cv-18834 (D.N.J.), the SLM class action lawsuit charges SLM and certain of SLM's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the SLM class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-slm-corporation-a-k-a-sallie-mae-class-action-lawsuit-slm-slmbp.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: SLM, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans ("PELs").

The SLM class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; and (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of SLM's PEL delinquency rates.

The SLM investor class action further alleges that on August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, "[o]verall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies." Notably, TD Cowen's findings directly contradicted assurances made by SLM's CFO, defendant Peter M. Graham - made late in the month of July 2025 - that defendants were observing delinquency rates that "really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business," the complaint alleges. Following this news, the price of SLM's stock fell by approximately 8%, the SLM shareholder class action claims.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who invested in SLM securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the SLM class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the SLM investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the SLM shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the SLM class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases - more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279047

Source: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP