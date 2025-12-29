Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN) ("Six Flags" or the "Company") has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Six Flags shares July 1, 2024 through November 5, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including in connection with the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair L.P. (the "Merger").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Six Flags securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Six Flags, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, operates amusement parks across North America.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus published in connection with the Merger did not accurately reflect Six Flags' financial and operational condition. The complaint alleges that, despite executives' claims of transformational investment, Six Flags had long suffered from underinvestment, leaving its parks in need of substantial additional capital and operational spending.

On July 1, 2024, the merger's closing date, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share, but thereafter fell to as low as $20, a decline of nearly 64%.

