San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) focused on whether Cogent Communications and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Cogent Communications investigation or if you are a Cogent Communications investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cogent-communications-holdings-inc-investigation-ccoi.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: Cogent Communications provides high-speed internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services.

THE REVELATION: On November 6, 2025, Cogent Communications reported third quarter of 2025 financial results, revealing service revenue year-over-year decrease of nearly 6%. Cogent also disclosed that it would cut its dividend by 98%, from $1.015 per share the prior quarter to $0.02 per share. After this news, the price of Cogent Communications shares fell nearly 35%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases - more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

