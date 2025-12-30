Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.12.2025 18:27 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Dec-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

30 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  30 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         38,588 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    126.1024p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,371,772 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,369,804 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.1024p                       38,588

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
651             125.00          09:33:57         00367901097TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              125.60          10:38:49         00367928453TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              125.60          10:38:49         00367928454TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             125.40          10:39:18         00367928456TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             125.40          10:39:18         00367928457TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              125.60          11:01:15         00367928875TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             125.40          11:01:15         00367928876TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.40          11:02:27         00367929334TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             125.60          11:41:25         00367930036TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             125.40          11:41:25         00367930037TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              125.40          11:41:25         00367930038TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              125.40          11:41:25         00367930039TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              125.40          11:41:25         00367930040TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             125.40          11:41:25         00367930041TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             125.40          11:41:25         00367930042TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             125.40          11:41:25         00367930043TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             125.40          11:41:25         00367930044TRLO1     XLON 
 
1142             125.80          11:59:24         00367930307TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             126.00          12:11:25         00367930394TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.80          12:11:25         00367930395TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             126.00          12:18:48         00367930468TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              126.00          12:18:48         00367930469TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.60          12:25:02         00367930537TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             126.00          12:25:02         00367930538TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             126.00          12:25:02         00367930539TRLO1     XLON 
 
1177             126.00          12:25:02         00367930540TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             125.80          12:25:18         00367930543TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             125.80          12:27:03         00367930566TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              126.20          12:35:54         00367930680TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.20          12:35:56         00367930682TRLO1     XLON 
 
995             126.60          12:36:13         00367930687TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             126.60          12:36:13         00367930688TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.20          12:36:23         00367930689TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             126.40          12:40:49         00367930735TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             126.40          12:40:49         00367930736TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.40          12:40:53         00367930738TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              126.40          12:40:53         00367930739TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             126.40          12:40:53         00367930740TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              126.20          12:47:38         00367930832TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             126.20          12:47:38         00367930833TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             126.60          13:02:54         00367931005TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             126.60          13:02:54         00367931006TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             126.40          13:02:54         00367931007TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             126.40          13:02:54         00367931008TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             126.40          13:02:54         00367931009TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             126.40          13:02:54         00367931010TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             126.40          13:02:54         00367931011TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             126.40          13:02:54         00367931012TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             126.60          13:02:58         00367931013TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             126.40          13:02:58         00367931014TRLO1     XLON 
 
1019             126.40          13:02:58         00367931015TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             126.60          13:02:59         00367931016TRLO1     XLON 
 
1290             126.40          13:03:00         00367931017TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             126.60          13:03:01         00367931018TRLO1     XLON 
 
1222             126.40          13:03:02         00367931019TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             126.20          13:05:25         00367931073TRLO1     XLON 
 
2793             126.20          13:05:25         00367931075TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.20          13:20:10         00367931258TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.20          13:51:33         00367931713TRLO1     XLON 
 
1323             126.20          14:40:53         00367932600TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.00          14:49:09         00367932771TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             126.00          14:49:52         00367932804TRLO1     XLON 
 
730             126.00          14:49:53         00367932805TRLO1     XLON 
 
866             126.00          14:49:53         00367932806TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             125.80          14:51:19         00367932826TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.00          15:11:16         00367933256TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             126.20          15:31:28         00367933708TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             126.20          15:31:28         00367933709TRLO1     XLON 
 
751             126.20          15:31:28         00367933710TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.