CEO transition at Neovii Pharmaceuticals: Frédéric Prince to succeed Christian Loss, effective January 1st, 2026



Rapperswil (Switzerland), January 2nd 2026 - Dr. Christian Loss, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, will take a well-deserved retirement after his distinguished career at Neovii. As of January, he is succeeded by Frédéric Prince PhD, who most recently served as Head of Strategy and Chief of Staff ad interim to the Head of Oncology in Roche's Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED).

Prior to this, Frédéric Prince acted as Project Team Leader in the research and early development department, heading different programs from Immunoncology. Previously, Dr. Prince served in significant leadership roles at biotechnology company bluebird bio, later renamed to Genetix Biotherapeutics. As Vice President and Global Program Lead he headed the eli-cel gene therapy program and as General manager for France he oversaw bluebird bio's operations in France. Before working in gene therapy, he spent over a decade in leadership roles with increasing responsibilities at Novartis Oncology across the U.S., Switzerland, Italy and France.

Throughout his career, Frédéric Prince has acquired extensive experience in both research & development as well as in commercial functions. He earned his PhD in Molecular Genetics and a Master's Degree in Cell Biology from the Biozentrum of the University of Basel. The Board of Directors extends a warm welcome to Dr. Prince and is confident that he will drive Neovii's continued growth and development.

At the same time, the Board would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Christian Loss for his decades of dedicated service, his successful leadership and invaluable contributions to the development of Neovii Pharmaceuticals. He will continue to be closely connected to the company as a member of our Board of Directors.



