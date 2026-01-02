Innocan Pharma Corporation Anticipates Listing on the NYSE American Stock Exchange with Concurrent Offering

HERZLIA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies, today announced that it anticipates to list on NYSE American on or around January 7, 2026, subject to approval of its listing application and continued compliance with exchange rules." subject to authorization of the application and continued compliance with the exchange rules.

In connection with the anticipated NYSE listing, Innocan is also conducting a concurrent offering of its securities, subject to market conditions and regulatory approval (the "Offering"). Additional details regarding the Offering will be provided through the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and SEDAR+.

Innocan expects that its common shares will continue to trade on the OTC Markets' OTCQB until the close of the market on or about January 6, 2026. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common shares on the OTCQB will terminate. Stockholders of Innocan do not need to take any action prior to the listing of Innocan's shares on the NYSE American. Innocan's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "INNO".

This communication does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any securities, investment or other specific product, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities, investment or other specific product in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Innocan Pharma Corporation

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

15162104025+

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding the anticipated listing on the NYSE American and the Offering, research and development, collaborations, the filing of potential applications with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, the potential achievement of future regulatory milestones, the potential for treatment of conditions and other therapeutic effects resulting from research activities and/or the Company's products, requisite regulatory approvals and the timing for market entry is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated listing and the Offering, benefits of Innocan'sproducts, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of requisite production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: general global and local (national) economic, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import / export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner) and availability in each market of product inputs and finished products. The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release concerning the timing of launch of product distribution. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can also be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

