Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 09:30
39,090 Euro
+0,10 % +0,040
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,61539,19014:07
38,61539,19014:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes, Cactus Announce Closing of Surface Pressure Control Joint Venture

  • Transaction strengthens balance sheet and liquidity with $344.5 million of cash proceeds before customary closing adjustments

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR, "the Company"), an energy technology company, announced Friday the final closing of its previously announced joint venture with a subsidiary of Cactus, Inc., in which Baker Hughes has contributed its surface pressure control (SPC) product line.

Cactus, a global manufacturer and service provider of pressure control equipment for oil and gas drilling, completion and production, holds a 65% equity in the joint venture, with Baker Hughes retaining a 35% stake.

The completion of this transaction represents an important milestone in Baker Hughes' value-creation strategy, reinforcing the Company's commitment to disciplined portfolio management, operational execution and capital efficiency. This transaction enhances earnings and cash flow durability, enables the redeployment of capital toward higher-return opportunities, and provides cash proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet, all within a rigorous, returns-focused approach to capital allocation.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.