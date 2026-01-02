Anzeige
02.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
LootBar Strengthens Game Recharge Security with Innovative Approach

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As account security becomes a top concern for players seeking discounted game top-ups these days, global game trading platform LootBar has recently launched its new self top-up feature. The feature allows players to complete transactions without sharing account passwords, offering a safer and more legit alternative to traditional third-party recharge services.


A Standout Innovation

The introduction of this new feature marks an innovative step for the game trading platform. It reinforces account security and privacy, giving players greater control over their accounts. Early user feedback has been positive, highlighting the feature's effectiveness and impact.

Security-First Design Behind LootBar

Founded in 2022 by a group of game enthusiasts, LootBar was designed with the brand philosophy: "Loot" for in-game enjoyment while "Bar" for community sharing. The platform focuses on providing a secure, and reliable environment for all gamers, with features such as UID-only top-ups and 24/7 customer support to ensure smooth and safe top-up experiences. The CEO stated: "Security is our top priority and a core principle guiding our operations."

User Adoption and Platform Growth

Since its launch, LootBar has grown from a single item trading platform into a comprehensive gaming service platform, offering services like game top-ups, game keys, game currency, and gift cards. The platform currently supports over 100 games, including hit titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, as well as video social platforms such as Bigo Live and Popoo Live. In addition, LootBar consistently maintains a high score of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot, showcasing the deep trust and reputation among its users.

User feedback also supports the platform's reliability and Legitimacy. "I was skeptical seeing prices far lower than the official rates at first, but a friend's successful experience convinced me to try it, I've topped up twice and will keep using LootBar," shares player JammieJam. Genshin Impact player Kamil adds, "I buy Genesis Crystals here every time the shop refreshes. LootBar has become the service I use most often."

A Step Further in Game Recharge Security

The launch of LootBar's new feature addresses a major security concern in third-party game recharge services, providing players with discounted top-ups without compromising account safety. Guided by the principle "security first, affordability second, speed third." LootBar plans to continue expanding the service, aiming to set a new standard for secure game transactions worldwide.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853251/lootbar_pr_en.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853252/lootbar_pr_en_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lootbar-strengthens-game-recharge-security-with-innovative-approach-302651519.html

