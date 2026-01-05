Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Dow Jones News
05.01.2026 18:27 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jan-2026 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         53,970 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.4951p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,499,961 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,241,615 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.4951p                        53,970

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1176             125.20          08:05:55         00368715961TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             125.00          08:05:55         00368715962TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              126.60          08:29:05         00368731120TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              126.60          08:29:05         00368731121TRLO1     XLON 
 
1232             126.80          08:31:19         00368732575TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             126.20          08:31:19         00368732576TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             125.80          08:31:54         00368733006TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.20          09:01:10         00368753608TRLO1     XLON 
 
1516             127.00          09:10:12         00368760084TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.40          09:10:13         00368760107TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.60          09:25:23         00368771714TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             126.60          09:25:23         00368771715TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.80          09:32:56         00368776723TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             127.00          09:35:00         00368778044TRLO1     XLON 
 
1181             126.80          09:41:19         00368782220TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             126.20          10:16:54         00368796088TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             125.60          10:18:27         00368796311TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              125.60          10:23:40         00368796567TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             125.60          10:23:40         00368796568TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             125.40          10:23:40         00368796569TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             125.40          10:40:07         00368797181TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          10:40:31         00368797189TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          10:47:10         00368797519TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          10:52:05         00368797721TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              125.40          10:55:03         00368797800TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          11:05:32         00368798234TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             125.20          11:13:08         00368798581TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.80          11:13:08         00368798582TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              124.80          11:19:24         00368798819TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.60          11:19:34         00368798824TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             124.60          11:19:43         00368798830TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             124.60          11:20:47         00368798917TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             124.60          11:20:47         00368798918TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              124.80          11:22:10         00368798990TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.80          11:22:10         00368798991TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.80          11:33:29         00368799446TRLO1     XLON 
 
1785             124.60          11:33:29         00368799447TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             124.60          11:56:48         00368800257TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              124.60          11:56:48         00368800258TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             124.20          12:07:00         00368800767TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             124.20          13:33:20         00368803336TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.80          13:40:00         00368803606TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             123.80          13:40:27         00368803620TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             123.60          13:40:27         00368803621TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              123.60          13:40:27         00368803622TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             123.80          13:40:27         00368803623TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             123.60          13:41:18         00368803647TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             123.60          13:41:18         00368803648TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             123.80          13:49:37         00368803972TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             123.60          13:53:30         00368804046TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             123.60          13:56:18         00368804154TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             123.60          13:56:18         00368804155TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             123.80          13:58:01         00368804203TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              123.80          13:59:27         00368804242TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              123.80          14:00:07         00368804254TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              124.00          14:09:41         00368804652TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             124.40          14:18:56         00368805326TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             124.40          14:18:56         00368805327TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.40          14:18:56         00368805328TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             124.60          14:19:50         00368805363TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.00          14:25:50         00368805602TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.00          14:25:50         00368805603TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              124.80          14:40:01         00368806901TRLO1     XLON 
 
3479             125.40          14:40:10         00368806912TRLO1     XLON 
 
5253             125.40          14:40:10         00368806913TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             125.40          14:40:29         00368806931TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              125.40          14:40:29         00368806932TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             125.40          14:40:44         00368806945TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              125.40          14:40:44         00368806946TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
