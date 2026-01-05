Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Jayud securities during the period of April 21, 2023 through April 30, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Jayud securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Jayud, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, provides end-to-end supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and value-added services such as customs brokerage and intelligent logistics IT systems.

The complaint alleges that Jayud's stock experienced a sudden collapse following an allegedly artificial surge from roughly $1.00 to $8.00 per share in early 2025. According to the complaint, the spike was driven by a "pump-and-dump" scheme by which insiders or affiliates coordinated dumping via nominee or offshore accounts. The stock's sharp decline reached an estimated 95% on April 2, 2025, causing significant losses for investors.

If you are a Jayud investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

