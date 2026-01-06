Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: A40YEM | ISIN: US19207A2078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.01.26 | 21:53
14,645 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
Coeptis Therapeutic Holdings Details $835M Transaction Structure with Z-Squared; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / The Vanderbilt Report today published coverage of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) following the company's recent SEC filings detailing a merger transaction with Z-Squared, Inc.

According to recent disclosures, the transaction carries an approximately $835 million combined valuation: $660 million attributed to Z-Squared's technology infrastructure operations, $75 million to a planned biotech spin-out, and roughly $100 million in tax-loss carry forwards.

The Vanderbilt Report's analysis examines how the transaction structure - technology infrastructure operations for the combined entity, biotech spin-out as a separate company - creates shareholder optionality distinct from pure-play technology investments.

Why This Matters:

  • Infrastructure Operations: Z-Squared operates 9,000 U.S.-based technology infrastructure units at full capacity, with hosting agreements providing geographic diversification and operational flexibility across multiple domestic facilities.

  • Biotech Spin-Out: Management intends to distribute cell therapy and oncology programs to shareholders as a separate entity valued at $75 million, aligning with Series A biotechnology benchmarks.

  • Ownership Structure: Post-merger, Z-Squared shareholders will own 79% of the combined entity, with existing Coeptis shareholders retaining 21%, while maintaining exposure to both sectors through portfolio separation.

  • Independent Analysis: The Vanderbilt Report examined SEC disclosures including merger agreements and valuation reports, highlighting the dual-sector model and portfolio separation structure.

Read the full Vanderbilt Report analysis here

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report provides independent analysis of public company transactions, focusing on strategic structure, valuation methodology, and market positioning. Analysis is based solely on publicly available SEC filings and does not constitute investment advice.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company.

The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis' therapeutic portfolio includes assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, such as an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Coeptis is also developing SNAP-CAR, a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, alongside its GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, Coeptis has recently established a Technology Division, which includes AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, alongside digital asset infrastructure operations through the pending Z-Squared merger. These technologies are designed to optimize operations and enhance overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, Coeptis is committed to advancing patient outcomes through innovation while operating under the highest standards of compliance and regulatory oversight. For more information, visit https://coeptistx.com.

Compliance Note:

This announcement is based on Coeptis Therapeutics' SEC filings (Form 10-Q, merger agreement disclosures, valuation reports) and public information. It does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

CONTACT

Vanderbilt Report Media Relations
Jake Rivers
info@vanderbiltreport.com

SOURCE: Vanderbilt Report



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/coeptis-therapeutic-holdings-details-835m-transaction-structure-with-z-squared-1124415

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
