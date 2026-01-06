Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) ("StubHub" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub securities during the period of September 14, 2025 through November 24, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to StubHub's September 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased StubHub securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 23, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

StubHub, headquartered in New York, New York, operates a global online marketplace that enables consumers to buy and sell tickets for live sports, music, and entertainment events.

The complaint alleges that the Company's IPO Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) StubHub was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; and (2) these changes had a significant adverse effect on the Company's free cash flow.

If you are a StubHub investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

