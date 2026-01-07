Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) ("Stride" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Stride securities during the period of October 22, 2024 through October 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Stride securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 12, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Stride, based in Reston, Virginia, provides online and blended education services to schools and school districts across the United States.

On September 14, 2025, it was reported that a school district had sued Stride for fraud and deceptive trade practices. On October 28, 2025, the Company announced that "poor customer experience" had resulted in higher withdrawal rates and fewer enrollments. Both of these revelations caused the price of Stride's shares to suffer significant declines.

If you are a Stride investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279624

Source: Berger Montague