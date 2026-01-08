DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2026 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 34,154 Highest price paid per share: 129.40p Lowest price paid per share: 127.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.2480p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,664,115 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.2480p 34,154

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 576 129.40 08:46:11 00369528018TRLO1 XLON 1240 129.00 09:15:59 00369559516TRLO1 XLON 619 129.00 09:15:59 00369559517TRLO1 XLON 620 128.80 09:15:59 00369559518TRLO1 XLON 162 129.40 09:38:31 00369581487TRLO1 XLON 86 129.40 09:38:31 00369581488TRLO1 XLON 372 129.40 09:38:31 00369581489TRLO1 XLON 634 128.60 09:50:04 00369591164TRLO1 XLON 300 128.60 10:20:39 00369600955TRLO1 XLON 200 128.60 10:21:08 00369600969TRLO1 XLON 199 128.60 10:23:16 00369601074TRLO1 XLON 154 128.60 10:26:00 00369601241TRLO1 XLON 481 128.60 10:26:00 00369601242TRLO1 XLON 626 128.20 10:41:05 00369601979TRLO1 XLON 582 128.20 11:01:27 00369602647TRLO1 XLON 104 128.40 11:08:45 00369602872TRLO1 XLON 200 128.40 11:08:45 00369602873TRLO1 XLON 629 128.40 11:19:38 00369603162TRLO1 XLON 164 128.60 11:42:51 00369603921TRLO1 XLON 673 128.60 11:42:51 00369603922TRLO1 XLON 152 128.60 11:42:51 00369603923TRLO1 XLON 16 128.40 11:44:40 00369603980TRLO1 XLON 581 128.40 11:44:40 00369603981TRLO1 XLON 615 128.20 12:02:03 00369604579TRLO1 XLON 11 128.20 12:02:46 00369604601TRLO1 XLON 11 128.20 12:02:46 00369604602TRLO1 XLON 300 128.20 12:19:12 00369605170TRLO1 XLON 153 128.40 12:51:28 00369606212TRLO1 XLON 30 128.40 12:51:28 00369606213TRLO1 XLON 714 128.40 12:51:28 00369606214TRLO1 XLON 200 128.40 12:51:28 00369606215TRLO1 XLON 660 128.40 12:51:29 00369606216TRLO1 XLON 111 128.40 12:51:38 00369606222TRLO1 XLON 200 128.40 12:52:21 00369606260TRLO1 XLON 741 128.40 12:53:55 00369606295TRLO1 XLON 114 128.40 12:54:00 00369606302TRLO1 XLON 200 128.40 12:55:37 00369606338TRLO1 XLON 2 128.40 13:00:34 00369606494TRLO1 XLON 65 128.60 13:18:05 00369607223TRLO1 XLON 141 128.60 13:18:05 00369607224TRLO1 XLON 127 128.60 13:18:16 00369607230TRLO1 XLON 64 128.60 13:19:42 00369607324TRLO1 XLON 619 128.40 13:25:16 00369607539TRLO1 XLON 618 128.00 13:32:27 00369607820TRLO1 XLON 381 128.00 13:32:27 00369607821TRLO1 XLON 236 128.00 13:32:27 00369607822TRLO1 XLON 79 128.00 13:32:27 00369607823TRLO1 XLON 539 128.00 13:32:27 00369607824TRLO1 XLON 1887 127.80 13:37:37 00369607975TRLO1 XLON 308 128.20 13:37:37 00369607976TRLO1 XLON 1765 127.80 14:23:52 00369610025TRLO1 XLON 405 128.40 14:36:41 00369611666TRLO1 XLON 1261 128.40 14:36:41 00369611667TRLO1 XLON 808 128.40 14:36:41 00369611668TRLO1 XLON 1876 128.00 14:36:42 00369611669TRLO1 XLON 194 128.20 14:36:42 00369611670TRLO1 XLON 156 128.20 14:36:42 00369611671TRLO1 XLON 648 128.40 14:36:42 00369611672TRLO1 XLON 1177 128.40 14:36:42 00369611673TRLO1 XLON 1345 128.00 14:36:42 00369611674TRLO1 XLON 531 128.00 14:36:42 00369611675TRLO1 XLON 1173 127.60 14:40:07 00369611987TRLO1 XLON 1037 127.60 14:40:08 00369611989TRLO1 XLON 249 127.20 14:46:07 00369612509TRLO1 XLON 335 127.20 14:46:07 00369612510TRLO1 XLON 580 127.80 15:28:34 00369615867TRLO1 XLON 590 128.00 15:48:38 00369616931TRLO1 XLON 1 128.40 15:51:12 00369617044TRLO1 XLON 290 128.40 15:54:54 00369617286TRLO1 XLON

