Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Dow Jones News
08.01.2026 18:33 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2026 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

8 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         34,154 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             127.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    128.2480p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,664,115 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,077,461 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      128.2480p                       34,154

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
576             129.40          08:46:11         00369528018TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             129.00          09:15:59         00369559516TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             129.00          09:15:59         00369559517TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             128.80          09:15:59         00369559518TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             129.40          09:38:31         00369581487TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              129.40          09:38:31         00369581488TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             129.40          09:38:31         00369581489TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             128.60          09:50:04         00369591164TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             128.60          10:20:39         00369600955TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.60          10:21:08         00369600969TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             128.60          10:23:16         00369601074TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             128.60          10:26:00         00369601241TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             128.60          10:26:00         00369601242TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             128.20          10:41:05         00369601979TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             128.20          11:01:27         00369602647TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             128.40          11:08:45         00369602872TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.40          11:08:45         00369602873TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             128.40          11:19:38         00369603162TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             128.60          11:42:51         00369603921TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             128.60          11:42:51         00369603922TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             128.60          11:42:51         00369603923TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              128.40          11:44:40         00369603980TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             128.40          11:44:40         00369603981TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             128.20          12:02:03         00369604579TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              128.20          12:02:46         00369604601TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              128.20          12:02:46         00369604602TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             128.20          12:19:12         00369605170TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             128.40          12:51:28         00369606212TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              128.40          12:51:28         00369606213TRLO1     XLON 
 
714             128.40          12:51:28         00369606214TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.40          12:51:28         00369606215TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             128.40          12:51:29         00369606216TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             128.40          12:51:38         00369606222TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.40          12:52:21         00369606260TRLO1     XLON 
 
741             128.40          12:53:55         00369606295TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             128.40          12:54:00         00369606302TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.40          12:55:37         00369606338TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              128.40          13:00:34         00369606494TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              128.60          13:18:05         00369607223TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             128.60          13:18:05         00369607224TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             128.60          13:18:16         00369607230TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              128.60          13:19:42         00369607324TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             128.40          13:25:16         00369607539TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             128.00          13:32:27         00369607820TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             128.00          13:32:27         00369607821TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             128.00          13:32:27         00369607822TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              128.00          13:32:27         00369607823TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             128.00          13:32:27         00369607824TRLO1     XLON 
 
1887             127.80          13:37:37         00369607975TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             128.20          13:37:37         00369607976TRLO1     XLON 
 
1765             127.80          14:23:52         00369610025TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             128.40          14:36:41         00369611666TRLO1     XLON 
 
1261             128.40          14:36:41         00369611667TRLO1     XLON 
 
808             128.40          14:36:41         00369611668TRLO1     XLON 
 
1876             128.00          14:36:42         00369611669TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             128.20          14:36:42         00369611670TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             128.20          14:36:42         00369611671TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             128.40          14:36:42         00369611672TRLO1     XLON 
 
1177             128.40          14:36:42         00369611673TRLO1     XLON 
 
1345             128.00          14:36:42         00369611674TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             128.00          14:36:42         00369611675TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             127.60          14:40:07         00369611987TRLO1     XLON 
 
1037             127.60          14:40:08         00369611989TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             127.20          14:46:07         00369612509TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             127.20          14:46:07         00369612510TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             127.80          15:28:34         00369615867TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             128.00          15:48:38         00369616931TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.40          15:51:12         00369617044TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             128.40          15:54:54         00369617286TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
