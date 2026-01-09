Anzeige
WKN: A1W7NS | ISIN: FR0011466069 | Ticker-Symbol: E0J
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:01
2,120 Euro
+1,44 % +0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKINOPS SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKINOPS SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0552,14518:19
09.01.2026 18:00 Uhr
Ekinops France SA: Ekinops Appoints Lionel Chmilewsky as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and cybersecurity SASE solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, today announces the appointment of Lionel Chmilewsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 12, 2026.

Lionel Chmilewsky brings extensive international experience in technology, telecommunications and cybersecurity, notably in the United Kingdom and the United States, and is recognized for leading strategic growth initiatives and complex transformation plans as well as building and managing high-performing multinational teams.

Prior to joining Ekinops, Lionel Chmilewsky notably served as President and CEO of TrustBuilder, a leading European SaaS cybersecurity company, specializing in multi-factor authentication and identity & access management. Previously, as CEO of Corero Network Security plc., an anti-DDoS cybersecurity leader listed on London Stock Exchange, he doubled revenue and ARR[1], delivered sustained profitability and significantly accelerated growth in the US market. Lionel Chmilewsky also served as CEO of Cambridge Broadband Networks and Comverse IP Communications. He also serves as Chairman of Hive Streaming.

Under Lionel Chmilewsky's leadership, Ekinops will continue to implement its "Bridge" strategic plan, focusing on innovation, customer satisfaction, expansion into high-growth markets as well as introducing new drivers for growth and sustainable value creation.

"The Board is pleased to welcome Lionel Chmilewsky as Ekinops' new Chief Executive Officer. Lionel brings deep technology and leadership experience, particularly in telecommunications and cybersecurity. His mission will be to continue driving international business development and to further strengthen the Group's direct and indirect sales organizations under the Bridge strategic plan, reinforcing Ekinops' positioning in data center interconnection (DCI) for Optical transport and cybersecurity (SASE[2]) for Access" said Hugues Lepic, Chairman of the Board. "We would also like to thank Philippe Moulin for his commitment and successful leadership during the transition period. Philippe will carry on as Chief Operating officer."

"I am deeply honored to join Ekinops as Chief Executive Officer and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors" stated Lionel Chmilewsky, incoming CEO of Ekinops. "I look forward to putting my expertise to work alongside Ekinops' teams and contributing to the Group's future success in high-growth markets. Ekinops is a recognized leader in its technological fields, with strong teams and an impressive customer base around the world."

"We are fortunate to welcome Lionel Chmilewsky, whose expertise and track record are major assets for Ekinops. The executive team is fully engaged and looks forward to continuing the execution of the Bridge strategic plan and strengthening the company's growth drivers under his leadership. Over recent months, we have prepared in detail our FY 2026 plan, and I would like to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence during this transition period," added Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer of Ekinops.

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO
[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue
[2] Secure Access Service Edge

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858298/Lionel_Chmilewsky.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424524/5710239/Ekinops.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/5710240/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops France SA

© 2026 PR Newswire
