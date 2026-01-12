Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EVQW | ISIN: US7999261008 | Ticker-Symbol: D8Y0
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:12
62,50 Euro
-2,34 % -1,50
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDOZ GROUP AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,0065,5016:12
Dow Jones News
12.01.2026 15:33 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandoz CEO, speaking at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, will outline plans to capitalize on unprecedented 'golden decade' of affordable medicines opportunity

DJ Sandoz CEO, speaking at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, will outline plans to capitalize on unprecedented 'golden decade' of affordable medicines opportunity 

Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Conference 
Sandoz CEO, speaking at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, will outline plans to capitalize on 
unprecedented 'golden decade' of affordable medicines opportunity 
2026-01-12 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- After consistently delivering on commitments in first two years as standalone company, Sandoz has unique leading 
  position in biosimilar and generic market 
 -- Strong momentum supports plans to capture significant share of unprecedented global market opportunity, with 
  medicines worth more than USD 600 billion due to lose exclusivity over next decade 
 -- Sandoz committed to make next 10 years 'golden decade' of patient access to affordable medicines 
Basel, January 12, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, will today outline 
its plans to capitalize on the unprecedented market opportunity of the coming 'golden decade', in a presentation at the 
44^th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, at 18:45 CET (9:45 PST). 

Speaking at the conference, taking place from January 12 to 15 in San Francisco, CEO Richard Saynor will highlight the 
company's strong and consistent progress in its first two years as a standalone global leader, its unique positioning 
and strategic focus as a 'pure-play' biosimilar and generic company and its determination to capitalize on an 
unprecedented market loss of exclusivity (LoE) opportunity over the next decade. 

He will say: "I'm proud that we remain consistently on track, and in some cases exceed, on the commitments we have made 
since becoming an independent company in 2023. As the global leader in the affordable medicines industry, which 
accounts for 80% of medicines used at just 30% of the total cost, we already have tremendous impact on making 
healthcare more accessible for all. And we stand today on the cusp of the biggest 'golden decade' in the history of the 
pharmaceutical industry - an unprecedented LoE opportunity to increase patient access to the medicines they need." 

Sandoz rapidly establishing its edge: uniquely positioning for scale, trust and impact 
 
In its first two years as a standalone company, Sandoz delivered successfully on a range of strategic milestones, 
including: 
 
 -- Breaking ground on a major new sterile biosimilars production center in Brnik, Slovenia, the latest step in a 
  multi-site project in Slovenia to further expand its European biosimilar hub and global market reach, with a total 
  investment of more than USD 1.1 billion. 
 -- Completing the acquisition of Just-Evotec Biologics' site and in-house development and manufacturing capabilities 
  in Toulouse, France. 
 -- Consistently delivering on its key launch commitments, including six biosimilar launches in 2025 - three of them in 
  Q4 alone. 
 -- Opening a new facility for production of penicillin active ingredients and a new production line for final 
  products, completing a total investment of USD 250 million in its vertically-integrated European production network 
  for the world's leading category of antibiotic. 
Today, three pillars define Sandoz global leadership: its global scale, with 1,300 products supplied to over 100 
countries, backed by a robust manufacturing and supply network; its unique positioning as the only 'pure-play' 
biosimilar and generic company, with a reputation for reliable execution; and its respected leadership team, backed by 
more than 20,000 committed employees worldwide. 

Executing with impact: strong financial momentum underpinning strategic progress 
 
Based on these achievements, Sandoz today is the leader in the global market for high-quality, affordable (biosimilar 
and generic) medicines, which is valued at more than USD 250 billion in sales. With 2024 sales of USD 10 billion, 
driven by strong double-digit growth in biosimilars, Sandoz has an attractive balance sheet to support its investment 
plans. It has a strong position across its three regions, underpinned by its #1 ranking in the attractive European 
market: its home base and the cornerstone of its global leadership. 

Sandoz continues to deliver sustained top-line momentum and margin expansion, underpinning its mid-term outlook of 
mid-single digit annual sales growth to 2028 at constant exchange rates, with a core EBITDA margin expansion forecasted 
to reach 24% to 26% in 2028. 

The company is focused on growing its core generics business, with recent key launches across key markets including 
iron ferric, rivaroxaban and enoxaparin sodium in Europe. With some 1,300 products marketed worldwide and a pipeline of 
more than 400, Sandoz pursues a strategy of focused loss of LoE coverage, centered on oral solids and injectables. This 
is supported by a longer-term focus on the emerging GLP-1 market. 

In biosimilars, its key growth pillar both now and in years to come, Sandoz continues to build on its experience as the 
pioneer and global leader, with a portfolio of 13 molecules in nearly 100 countries and a leading and rapidly-growing 
pipeline. 

Shaping the future: strongly positioned for unprecedented 'golden decade' opportunity 
 
This strong progress positions Sandoz as the company best prepared to seize the coming opportunity, with reference 
medicines worth well over USD 600 billion due to lose exclusivity in the next decade. The generic opportunity is valued 
at USD 340 billion and Sandoz has a pipeline of over 400 assets targeting nearly two-thirds of the total, with GLP-1s 
as a longer-term opportunity. The biosimilar opportunity is similar in size (USD 322 billion) and Sandoz is targeting 
approximately 60 percent of the total. 

Of those biologics facing LoE in the next seven years, more than 50 currently have no biosimilar planned due to the 
high cost of clinical development - a key driver of the so-called 'biosimilar void.' Ongoing regulatory moves towards 
streamlining biosimilar development, which have been led by Sandoz from an industry perspective, can help fill the void 
and substantially decrease both cost and time to market with zero adverse impact on quality, safety or efficacy. 

Mr. Saynor concludes: "We are the global leader in an attractive, growing and system-critical market. We are poised to 
seize the unprecedented market opportunity over the next decade, in the interests of our shareholders, our customers, 
our partners and most importantly our patients. If we continue to deliver on our promises the way we have to date, we 
will lead the way in making the next 10 years the 'golden decade' of affordable healthcare." 

KEY LINKS 
 
Webcast (Richard Saynor's presentation - January 13, 2026, 18:45 CET) 
Presentation slides (available after Richard Saynor's presentation) 

DISCLAIMER 
 
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. 
These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business 
performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not 
confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by 
competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties 
materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted 
or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz 
undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

ABOUT SANDOZ 
 
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its 
Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 
million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger 
social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. 
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes 
Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world's first oral penicillin in 1951 and the world's first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, 
Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.   

CONTACTS 
 
Global Media Relations contacts                Investor Relations contacts 
 
Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com               Investor.Relations@sandoz.com 
 
                               Craig Marks 
Alexis Kalomparis 
+41 792 790285 
                             +44 7818 942 383 
 
Chris Lewis                          Tamara Hackl 
 
+49 174 244 9501                       +41 79 790 5217 
 
Gregor Rodehueser                       Silvia Siegfried 
 
+49 170 574 3200                       +41 79 795 9061

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release View original content: EQS News

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.