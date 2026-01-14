Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Skye to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release "announcing the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyond proof-of-concept study of nimacimab, its peripherally-restricted CB1 inhibitor antibody." The press release disclosed that the "the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo" and that "preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy."

On this news, Skye's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

