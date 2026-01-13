Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST) and Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR) Announce Shareholder Approval for Acquisition of Semler Scientific

DALLAS, TX and CAMPBELL, CA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. ("Strive") announces Semler Scientific, Inc. ("Semler Scientific") stockholders voted to approve being acquired by Strive. As part of the all-stock transaction, Strive will acquire Semler Scientific's 5,048.1 Bitcoin.

Strive also announces the purchase of 123 additional Bitcoin for its corporate treasury at an average price of $91,561 per Bitcoin, for a total purchase price of $11,264,000, inclusive of fees and expenses, bringing Strive's total Bitcoin holdings to 7,749.8. Upon completion of the Semler Scientific acquisition, the combined company will hold 12,797.9 Bitcoin, surpassing both Tesla and Trump Media & Technology Group, becoming the 11th largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

Strive also announced intentions within 12 months of the transaction close to monetize Semler Scientific's operating business and pursue potential opportunities to retire the legacy Semler Scientific $100 million convertible note and $20 million Coinbase loan, subject to market conditions. This strategic direction maintains Strive's focus on Bitcoin operations with a simple preferred equity only amplification corporate structure.

"I'm proud of the execution the Strive team has delivered for our shareholders, making history towards completing the first acquisition of a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company," said Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO of Strive. "The Semler Scientific deal will continue Strive's leading yield generation since inception of our Bitcoin strategy, boosting our 2026 1st quarter Bitcoin yield to over 15%, and is a win for both Strive and Semler Scientific shareholders. We are showing the market how to execute with Bitcoin as your hurdle rate."

During the November 2025 IPO of Strive's preferred equity, SATA, Strive upsized the IPO from $125 million to $200 million and announced the IPO was over 2 times oversubscribed. Following the IPO, Strive received non-solicited inbound demand inquiries for $100M+ of new preferred equity issuance. Strive intends to issue substantially more SATA over the next 12 months as it executes its vision to retire the Semler Scientific legacy debt and maintain amplification exclusively through preferred equity.

"Strive is the second company in the world to have a publicly traded perpetual preferred equity instrument (SATA) powered by a Bitcoin balance sheet," said Jeff Walton, Chief Risk Officer. "SATA is designed to offer a differentiated risk profile to fixed income investors, as the balance sheet is comprised of a transparent, digitally native asset, allowing risk to be observed and measured in real time, compared to more traditional balance sheets comprised of illiquid physical risks."

In conjunction with the close of the merger, the board approved a 1-20 reverse split for shares of the Class A common stock and Class B common stock of the combined company.

"As we continue to build what we believe is one of the most compelling stories in corporate finance, we are focused on ensuring broad and inclusive access to our equity," said Ben Werkman, Chief Investment Officer. "This proactive reverse split aligns our share price with institutional participation standards and opens our stock to a wider universe of investors."

Strive intends to announce additional details with respect to the anticipated reverse split, including the expected effective date and the new CUSIP number of the Class A Common Stock, once available in an upcoming current report on Form 8-K.

Post-closing of the transaction, Semler Scientific Executive Chairman Eric Semler will be joining the Board of Directors of Strive.

Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell is serving as legal counsel to Strive.

LionTree Advisors is serving as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to Semler Scientific.

About Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST)

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. The Company is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive currently holds 7,749.8 Bitcoin.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

Learn more at strive.com and follow the company on X at @strive.

About Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. is the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and is a leader in medical devices and software to combat chronic diseases. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, Semler Scientific intends to strategically accumulate Bitcoin. In addition, through its healthcare businesses, Semler Scientific and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CardioVanta, Inc. develop and market products and services for early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's flagship product, QuantaFlo, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provides rapid point-of-care testing to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo test aids in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

Semler Scientific intends to use its Bitcoin dashboard and its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Semler Scientific's Bitcoin dashboard and Investor Relations website, in addition to following Semler Scientific's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

