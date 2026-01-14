New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated") (NASDAQ: CORT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

What Happened?



On December 31, 2025, Corcept announced it received a CRL from the FDA, denying approval of Corcept's new drug application for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.

According to the Company's release, the FDA acknowledged the results of the previous GRACE and GRADIENT drug trials, but "concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacordilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness."



Why it Matters:



Today, in direct response to this news, Corcept's stock price fell by $31.42 (44.76%) per share to open at $38.78 per share on December 31, 2025.

This drop marks a new 52-week low for Corcept's stock, dropping to levels not seen since September 2024.

