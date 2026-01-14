Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jan-2026 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

14 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  14 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         49,609 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
                           124.7112p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,897,033 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,844,543 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,844,543 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.7112p                       49,609

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
52              125.40          08:53:37         00370405525TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             126.60          09:11:11         00370417418TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             125.40          09:11:11         00370417419TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             125.20          09:11:11         00370417420TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             125.20          09:11:11         00370417421TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             125.20          09:19:09         00370422145TRLO1     XLON 
 
693             125.20          09:19:09         00370422146TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.80          09:19:31         00370422379TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             124.60          09:19:49         00370422618TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              124.60          09:24:15         00370425350TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.80          09:25:51         00370426578TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             124.60          09:34:11         00370433049TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.60          09:34:11         00370433050TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.40          09:35:21         00370433855TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              124.80          10:09:26         00370458347TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.60          10:19:00         00370458722TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             124.60          10:19:00         00370458723TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              124.60          10:19:00         00370458724TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              124.20          10:19:37         00370458760TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              124.20          10:29:15         00370459459TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             124.20          10:29:15         00370459460TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.20          10:29:15         00370459461TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             124.00          10:34:16         00370459880TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.20          10:35:04         00370459989TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             123.60          11:03:27         00370461313TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.20          11:14:02         00370461685TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.80          11:14:06         00370461703TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.80          11:18:38         00370461925TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             124.20          11:36:54         00370462758TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             124.20          11:36:54         00370462759TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:02:27         00370464184TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.40          12:06:31         00370464385TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             124.40          12:06:31         00370464386TRLO1     XLON 
 
1070             124.80          12:31:59         00370465672TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.40          12:46:55         00370466251TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             124.80          12:46:55         00370466252TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             125.00          12:46:56         00370466253TRLO1     XLON 
 
1227             124.60          12:47:12         00370466264TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             125.20          12:47:44         00370466278TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             125.20          12:47:44         00370466279TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             125.00          12:52:06         00370466473TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.60          12:52:06         00370466474TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             124.80          12:52:06         00370466475TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             124.80          12:52:06         00370466476TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.40          12:59:24         00370466946TRLO1     XLON 
 
704             124.80          12:59:24         00370466947TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.40          13:08:51         00370467460TRLO1     XLON 
 
1100             124.80          13:19:28         00370467959TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.40          13:21:38         00370468083TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             124.40          13:36:45         00370468698TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             124.80          13:38:51         00370468747TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             124.80          13:38:51         00370468748TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             124.80          13:38:51         00370468749TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.80          13:38:51         00370468750TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.20          13:45:57         00370469248TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.20          13:45:57         00370469249TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             124.40          13:57:03         00370469735TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.20          13:57:16         00370469754TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              124.20          13:57:16         00370469755TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              124.20          13:57:16         00370469756TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.20          13:57:16         00370469757TRLO1     XLON 
 
1144             125.00          14:10:02         00370470309TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             125.00          14:10:02         00370470310TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.60          14:10:02         00370470311TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             125.00          14:10:07         00370470313TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             125.20          14:10:54         00370470363TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              125.20          14:10:54         00370470364TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              125.20          14:10:54         00370470365TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             125.20          14:10:54         00370470366TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

25              125.40          14:18:50         00370470776TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             125.20          14:32:32         00370471960TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.00          14:32:35         00370471970TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             125.20          14:37:59         00370472590TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             125.20          14:37:59         00370472591TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              125.20          14:37:59         00370472592TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             125.00          14:38:43         00370472669TRLO1     XLON 
 
799             125.00          14:38:43         00370472670TRLO1     XLON 
 
1174             124.80          14:38:46         00370472684TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             124.60          14:49:05         00370475059TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             125.20          14:58:47         00370475938TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              125.20          14:58:47         00370475939TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             125.20          14:58:47         00370475940TRLO1     XLON 
 
908             125.20          14:58:47         00370475941TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             125.20          14:58:47         00370475942TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             125.20          14:58:47         00370475943TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             125.20          14:58:47         00370475944TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             125.20          14:58:47         00370475945TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             125.20          14:58:47         00370475946TRLO1     XLON 
 
1042             124.40          15:28:26         00370478325TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             124.40          15:28:26         00370478326TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             124.40          15:28:26         00370478327TRLO1     XLON 
 
1042             124.80          15:29:12         00370478366TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             124.80          15:29:12         00370478367TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             124.80          15:29:12         00370478368TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.80          15:29:12         00370478369TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.80          15:31:20         00370478616TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             124.40          15:31:20         00370478617TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             124.40          15:31:20         00370478618TRLO1     XLON 
 
2273             124.60          15:42:51         00370479543TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             124.60          15:42:51         00370479544TRLO1     XLON 
 
1268             124.60          15:43:30         00370479576TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              124.80          15:47:52         00370479936TRLO1     XLON 
 
819             124.60          15:47:52         00370479937TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             124.60          15:47:52         00370479938TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             124.80          15:47:52         00370479939TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             124.80          15:47:52         00370479940TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              124.80          15:47:52         00370479941TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              124.80          15:47:52         00370479942TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             124.80          15:47:52         00370479943TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             124.80          15:47:52         00370479944TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              124.80          15:47:52         00370479945TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              124.80          15:47:52         00370479946TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.60          15:49:17         00370480062TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.60          15:49:17         00370480063TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 414898 
EQS News ID:  2260254 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260254&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
