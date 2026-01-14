San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) common stock between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until March 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Varonis class action lawsuit. Captioned Molchanov v. Varonis Systems, Inc., No. 26-cv-00117 (S.D.N.Y.), the Varonis class action lawsuit charges Varonis as well as certain of Varonis' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Varonis provides software products and services.

The Varonis class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Varonis's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. The complaint alleges that in truth, Varonis's optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, and overall effectiveness of its sales team to continue to convince existing clientele to convert to its SaaS offering fell short of reality; Varonis was simply ill-equipped to continue its annual recurring revenue growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversions.

The Varonis class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 28, 2025, Varonis released its third quarter results that came in well below their previous projections and resultantly lowered their full-year guidance. Varonis's CEO, defendant Yakov Faitelson, allegedly elaborated on the reasons for the shortfall, attributing it to the "final weeks of the quarter" where Varonis "experienced lower renewals in the Federal vertical and in our non-Federal on-prem subscription business, which led to a shortfall relative to our expectations." On this news, the price of Varonis stock fell nearly 49%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Varonis common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Varonis class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Varonis investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Varonis shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Varonis class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases - more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

