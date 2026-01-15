Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 09:18 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China Review Studio: Documentary "Through Ice and Snow" is to Be Broadcast Internationally

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary "Through Ice and Snow" (1 episode x 30 minutes), co-produced by China Review Studio and Yingda Media Investment Group Company, Ltd., will begin rolling out globally across multiple platforms starting on January 15, 2026.

"Through Ice and Snow" tells the story of grassroots power grid workers in the Daliang Mountains who brave the cold and snow to safeguard the energy artery of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. It showcases their wisdom, resilience, and dedication in the face of risks.

The film focuses on a power grid maintenance team deep in the Daliang Mountains. Together with their new ice-clearing partner, a robot named "Bluey", they venture into the mountains to carry out de-icing operations. Thick fog, freezing temperatures, and strong winds in the mountains repeatedly challenge them, but Wei Kailin and his team grow stronger with each setback. Ultimately, they complete the task of ensuring the safety of the transmission lines, and "Bluey" becomes increasingly capable through their collaboration. However, in the unique geographical and climatic conditions of Daliang Mountains, some areas remain beyond the reach of technology. Fortunately, Wei Kailin and his team are long accustomed to traversing mountains and crossing ridges time and again, ensuring the power grid safely endures the winter.

At a time when climate issues command global attention, this documentary offers a frontline perspective on energy security. It reveals the evolving synergy between technology and human effort in China's drive to overcome geographical barriers for green energy, while also painting a vivid portrait of the spirit and determination of contemporary grassroots workers in China.

https://youtu.be/GON81IETzeA

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GON81IETzeA

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/documentary-through-ice-and-snow-is-to-be-broadcast-internationally-302662139.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.