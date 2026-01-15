M4Markets Closes 2025 With Solid Growth and Sets Direction for 2026

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M4Markets has wrapped up 2025 with strong performance indicators across client activity, regional expansion and internal efficiency. The company reports that both active traders and year-on-year growth rates increased across Asia, MENA, LATAM and Africa, with the highest rise recorded in MENA at 618%. M4Markets says it is entering 2026 with greater stability and clearer direction.

Reflecting on 2025, CEO of the company Oscar Asly shared that the company's focus on improving execution, support and education has translated into measurable gains. He stated, "This year gave us a clearer picture of how traders behave across different regions. We saw higher retention, stronger day-to-day activity and a noticeable increase in the demand for stable trading conditions. What made the biggest difference this year was the way our teams responded to each region's unique needs. Their adaptability is the reason we closed 2025 on such a positive note."

Performance Drivers and the Road Ahead for 2026

Internal metrics showed particularly strong participation from Asian and GCC traders, with gold and major indices remaining top choices. LATAM displayed high momentum in crypto CFDs, while Africa recorded growing interest in forex majors. M4Markets' client support units reported faster resolution times and improved satisfaction scores.

Commenting on the year's progress, Asly added, "We made solid progress in 2025 because we kept our priorities practical. Better spreads, faster execution, smoother withdrawals and more educational content were central. As we look toward 2026, our work will focus on deeper platform enhancements, better analytics and more personalized support for every region."

M4Markets also underscored the role of its expanding regulatory footprint, with oversight under European licensing, the FSA Seychelles and DFSA, as well as additional licences in progress. The company noted rising demand for educational resources across Asia, LATAM and MENA, alongside a shift toward lower spread accounts, higher leverage options and stronger risk control.

About the Brand

M4Markets is a multi-regulated broker offering diverse assets through its intuitive MT4 and MT5 platforms. Traders can access broad account options, deposits starting from $5 and leverage up to 1:5000. Moreover, the company's trading environment includes built-in indicators, hedging capabilities, custom reports, and trading signals, all designed to support informed and efficient trading.

