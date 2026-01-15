Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) ("Integer" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer securities during the period of July 25, 2024 through October 22, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Integer securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 9, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Integer is headquartered in Plano, Texas and is a global medical device manufacturer.

The complaint alleges that the Company made misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning its business. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the Company: (a) overstated its competitive position; (b) experienced sales deterioration in its electrophysiology devices that was not adequately disclosed; and (c) mischaracterized the Company's growth drivers. According to the allegations, the truth began to emerge on October 23, 2025, when the Company reduced its sales guidance and disclosed an expected sales decline. Following these disclosures, the Company's stock price declined by $35.22 per share, representing a drop of more than 32% in a single trading day.

If you are an Integer investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

