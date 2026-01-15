DJ Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans

Verofax Ltd. Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans 15-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans Transforming fan experiences with AI, creating new revenue streams and unlocking sponsorship opportunities across the industry MIAMI, FL & ABU DHABI, Jan 15, 2026 - The Argentine Football Association (AFA), reigning FIFA World Cup champions, has teamed with Verofax, its exclusive AI partner, to launch Vamos Argentina, an AI-powered fan experience platform designed to transform Argentina's 900+ million fans into micro-influencers, while promoting brands at a fraction of traditional influencer and social marketing costs. Unveiled at a launch event in Miami, Vamos Argentina introduces a new digital media category which lets fans create branded experiences with secure, templated GenAI-driven images and videos featuring Argentine players and matchday scenes (UGC), and instantly post them to their preferred social platforms. Vamos Argentina unlocks a new brand sponsorship channel as well, giving brands the ability to reach 4 billion sports followers, not through advertising, but through GenAI-driven fan experiences featuring brands and products - powered by AFA's passionate fan pool and Verofax's unique agentic AI technology. With Vamos Argentina, fans are incentivized to create AI-driven experiences with selfies, official players, videos and memorabilia, with each post integrating brand assets while the platform ensures compliance, brand safety and consistent sponsor visibility across millions of posts. Transforming Fan Passion into Brand Influence Leandro Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "Our partnership with Verofax opens a new chapter for AFA. Vamos Argentina is a revolutionary platform for fans worldwide to connect through generative AI experiences and drive international growth. It also creates a powerful sponsorship channel, providing brands with a measurable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and a repeatable, scalable way to engage with our global AFA fan base." Launch event in Miami, a new chapter for the AFA: Verofax CEO Wassim Merheby, Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, and AFA Marketing Chief Leandro Petersen. Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, added: "AFA is pioneering official GenAI experiences as a new channel for brand sponsors. By training AI engines on players, we deliver authentic AI-powered experiences featuring sponsors' brands at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. With over 100M AFA followers, 250-500M match viewers and 900M combined player followers, Vamos Argentina offers unprecedented reach and engagement." Targeted, Scalable, and Measurable Live demos at the launch event showcased how fans can become micro-influencers in seconds. With a single photo, the AI creates immersive moments featuring real players, official kits, AFA backdrops, and branded product placements - ready for instant sharing. Each post carries sponsor branding, amplifying authentic fan-driven content across social networks. Sponsors benefit from guaranteed fan posts per brand campaign, reaching millions of targeted sports followers at unmatched CPM rates compared to traditional influencer marketing. Campaigns are fully managed by Verofax, with gamified fan experiences and incentives such as VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and exclusive meet-and-greets to drive participation and engagement. Opportunities Ahead of World Cup 2026 Limited sponsorship opportunities are now available, with AFA promoting Vamos Argentina packages from January 2026, supported by a global marketing campaign to activate fans worldwide. To learn more about sponsoring AFA's AI-powered fan experiences, featuring your brand and products, visit https://afa.verofax.com. About the Argentine Football Association (AFA) The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina, overseeing national competitions and representing the country worldwide. Home to the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, AFA commands one of the most passionate fan bases worldwide. Visit www.afa.com.ar. About Verofax Founded in 2019, Verofax is a leading AI technology company delivering next-generation customer, sponsor and fan engagement solutions. Trusted by Fortune 100 brands including AB InBev, FC Barcelona, Emirates Airlines and Microsoft, Verofax operates in over 50 markets, providing agentic AI experiences and holographic display solutions (Holobox) driving interactive engagement. Learn more at www.verofax.com/afa or contact info@verofax.com Contact Neha Sharma, neha.sharma@verofax.com, Sandra Azzi, info@verofax.com, Tel: +1 323 304 0626 Verofax is social ! Follow Verofax on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and x. Argentine Football Association (AFA) Argentine National Team (La Albiceleste) Argentina SeleccionArgentina VamosArgentina AFA Albiceleste LaAlbiceleste TodosJuntos ElijoCreer # CampeonesDelMundo Scaloneta @afa @afaseleccion =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 