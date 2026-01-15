Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.01.2026 18:33 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans

DJ Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans 

Verofax Ltd. 
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans 
15-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans 
Transforming fan experiences with AI, creating new revenue streams and unlocking sponsorship opportunities across the 
industry 
MIAMI, FL & ABU DHABI, Jan 15, 2026 - The Argentine Football Association (AFA), reigning FIFA World Cup champions, has 
teamed with Verofax, its exclusive AI partner, to launch Vamos Argentina, an AI-powered fan experience platform 
designed to transform Argentina's 900+ million fans into micro-influencers, while promoting brands at a fraction of 
traditional influencer and social marketing costs. 
 
Unveiled at a launch event in Miami, Vamos Argentina introduces a new digital media category which lets fans create 
branded experiences with secure, templated GenAI-driven images and videos featuring Argentine players and matchday 
scenes (UGC), and instantly post them to their preferred social platforms. 
Vamos Argentina unlocks a new brand sponsorship channel as well, giving brands the ability to reach 4 billion sports 
followers, not through advertising, but through GenAI-driven fan experiences featuring brands and products - powered by 
AFA's passionate fan pool and Verofax's unique agentic AI technology. 
With Vamos Argentina, fans are incentivized to create AI-driven experiences with selfies, official players, videos and 
memorabilia, with each post integrating brand assets while the platform ensures compliance, brand safety and consistent 
sponsor visibility across millions of posts. 
Transforming Fan Passion into Brand Influence 
Leandro Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "Our partnership with Verofax opens a new chapter for AFA. 
 Vamos Argentina is a revolutionary platform for fans worldwide to connect through generative AI experiences and drive 
international growth. It also creates a powerful sponsorship channel, providing brands with a measurable Return on Ad 
Spend (ROAS) and a repeatable, scalable way to engage with our global AFA fan base." 
Launch event in Miami, a new chapter for the AFA:  Verofax CEO Wassim Merheby, 
Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, and AFA Marketing Chief Leandro Petersen. 
Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, added: "AFA is pioneering official GenAI experiences as a new channel for brand 
sponsors. By training AI engines on players, we deliver authentic AI-powered experiences featuring sponsors' brands at 
a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. With over 100M AFA followers, 250-500M match viewers and 900M 
combined player followers, Vamos Argentina offers unprecedented reach and engagement." 
Targeted, Scalable, and Measurable 
Live demos at the launch event showcased how fans can become micro-influencers in seconds. With a single photo, the AI 
creates immersive moments featuring real players, official kits, AFA backdrops, and branded product placements - ready 
for instant sharing. Each post carries sponsor branding, amplifying authentic fan-driven content across social 
networks. 
Sponsors benefit from guaranteed fan posts per brand campaign, reaching millions of targeted sports followers at 
unmatched CPM rates compared to traditional influencer marketing. Campaigns are fully managed by Verofax, with gamified 
fan experiences and incentives such as VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and exclusive meet-and-greets to drive 
participation and engagement. 
Opportunities Ahead of World Cup 2026 
Limited sponsorship opportunities are now available, with AFA promoting Vamos Argentina  packages from January 2026, 
supported by a global marketing campaign to activate fans worldwide. To learn more about sponsoring AFA's AI-powered 
fan experiences,  featuring your brand and products, visit https://afa.verofax.com. 
About the Argentine Football Association (AFA) 
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina, overseeing national 
competitions and representing the country worldwide. Home to the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, AFA commands one of 
the most passionate fan bases worldwide. Visit www.afa.com.ar. 
About Verofax 
Founded in 2019, Verofax is a leading AI technology company delivering next-generation customer, sponsor and fan 
engagement solutions. Trusted by Fortune 100 brands including AB InBev, FC Barcelona, Emirates Airlines and Microsoft, 
Verofax operates in over 50 markets, providing agentic AI experiences and holographic display solutions (Holobox) 
driving interactive engagement. Learn more at www.verofax.com/afa or contact info@verofax.com 
Contact 
Neha Sharma, neha.sharma@verofax.com, Sandra Azzi, info@verofax.com, Tel: +1 323 304 0626 
Verofax is social !  Follow Verofax on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and x. 
Argentine Football Association (AFA) Argentine National Team (La Albiceleste) 
Argentina SeleccionArgentina VamosArgentina AFA Albiceleste LaAlbiceleste TodosJuntos ElijoCreer # 
CampeonesDelMundo Scaloneta 
@afa @afaseleccion 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2258214 15-Jan-2026

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=8c2cb5721c908b66a84426d5f687555b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=31d9774c7ec24677872d0c70d3a8c36c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b02a2b1d3964ba7c2916ee31e6963463

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258214&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.