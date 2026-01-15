Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jan-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

15 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         63,113 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    126.9709p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,960,146 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.9709p                        63,113

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
599             126.20          08:19:04         00370487383TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              126.20          08:50:03         00370489452TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             126.60          09:10:33         00370490427TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.60          09:18:54         00370490725TRLO1     XLON 
 
739             126.60          09:19:00         00370490730TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.40          09:24:41         00370490968TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.40          09:24:41         00370490969TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              126.40          09:24:41         00370490970TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             126.40          09:25:34         00370491007TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              126.40          09:35:44         00370491396TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             126.60          09:35:44         00370491397TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              126.40          09:35:45         00370491399TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             126.80          09:57:38         00370492489TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.60          10:03:38         00370492809TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             126.60          10:06:48         00370492969TRLO1     XLON 
 
787             127.00          10:44:06         00370494547TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             127.00          10:58:46         00370495183TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.20          11:34:27         00370496445TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             126.40          11:34:27         00370496446TRLO1     XLON 
 
1349             126.40          11:34:27         00370496447TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.60          11:34:27         00370496448TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             126.60          11:34:27         00370496449TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.20          11:46:54         00370496932TRLO1     XLON 
 
683             126.80          12:12:42         00370498098TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             126.80          12:28:23         00370498661TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             126.80          12:32:44         00370498818TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.80          13:18:47         00370500609TRLO1     XLON 
 
1182             126.80          13:18:54         00370500614TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             126.80          13:20:01         00370500657TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             126.60          13:28:50         00370501008TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              126.60          13:32:53         00370501197TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             126.60          13:32:53         00370501198TRLO1     XLON 
 
735             126.40          13:46:21         00370501828TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             126.40          13:46:21         00370501829TRLO1     XLON 
 
1273             126.20          13:46:21         00370501830TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.40          13:46:21         00370501831TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             126.40          13:46:21         00370501832TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             126.40          13:46:32         00370501834TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             126.40          13:46:32         00370501835TRLO1     XLON 
 
1273             126.20          13:46:32         00370501836TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             126.60          14:11:30         00370503281TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             126.60          14:26:26         00370504201TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             126.40          14:31:57         00370504667TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             126.80          14:33:56         00370504896TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             126.40          14:41:51         00370505531TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             126.40          14:41:51         00370505532TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             126.40          14:45:33         00370505807TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             126.40          14:45:33         00370505808TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             126.00          14:46:42         00370505921TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             126.40          15:10:32         00370509385TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             126.40          15:19:09         00370510421TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.20          15:23:04         00370510693TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             126.20          15:23:04         00370510694TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             126.20          15:23:05         00370510695TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             126.20          15:51:41         00370512889TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             126.60          15:51:42         00370512890TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             126.60          15:51:42         00370512891TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.60          15:51:42         00370512892TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              126.60          15:51:42         00370512893TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              126.60          15:51:42         00370512894TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             126.60          15:51:42         00370512895TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             126.60          15:51:42         00370512896TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             126.60          15:51:42         00370512897TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.60          15:51:42         00370512898TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              126.60          15:51:42         00370512899TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              126.60          15:51:42         00370512900TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             126.60          15:51:42         00370512901TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             126.60          15:51:42         00370512902TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              126.60          15:51:42         00370512903TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 12:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

80              126.60          15:51:42         00370512904TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             126.60          15:51:42         00370512905TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             127.00          15:52:49         00370512978TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             127.00          15:52:49         00370512979TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             127.00          15:52:51         00370512992TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             126.80          15:55:16         00370513197TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             126.80          15:55:25         00370513220TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             126.80          15:55:29         00370513233TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             126.80          15:55:32         00370513236TRLO1     XLON 
 
1258             127.60          16:00:51         00370513664TRLO1     XLON 
 
1201             127.40          16:00:51         00370513665TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             127.20          16:00:51         00370513668TRLO1     XLON 
 
1245             127.20          16:00:51         00370513669TRLO1     XLON 
 
1258             127.00          16:00:51         00370513673TRLO1     XLON 
 
3582             128.00          16:01:10         00370513707TRLO1     XLON 
 
1241             127.60          16:01:23         00370513729TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             127.60          16:01:23         00370513730TRLO1     XLON 
 
1089             127.80          16:01:23         00370513731TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             127.80          16:01:23         00370513732TRLO1     XLON 
 
1826             127.40          16:01:28         00370513744TRLO1     XLON 
 
1268             127.60          16:02:34         00370513825TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             127.40          16:04:35         00370514002TRLO1     XLON 
 
4941             127.60          16:07:02         00370514315TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             127.60          16:09:31         00370514546TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             127.80          16:10:02         00370514649TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.60          16:10:26         00370514685TRLO1     XLON 
 
1861             127.60          16:11:27         00370514738TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             128.40          16:18:58         00370515429TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 415039 
EQS News ID:  2260956 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2260956&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2026 12:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
