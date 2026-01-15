Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jan-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 15 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,113 Highest price paid per share: 128.40p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.9709p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,960,146 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.9709p 63,113

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 599 126.20 08:19:04 00370487383TRLO1 XLON 45 126.20 08:50:03 00370489452TRLO1 XLON 556 126.60 09:10:33 00370490427TRLO1 XLON 200 126.60 09:18:54 00370490725TRLO1 XLON 739 126.60 09:19:00 00370490730TRLO1 XLON 300 126.40 09:24:41 00370490968TRLO1 XLON 200 126.40 09:24:41 00370490969TRLO1 XLON 6 126.40 09:24:41 00370490970TRLO1 XLON 596 126.40 09:25:34 00370491007TRLO1 XLON 28 126.40 09:35:44 00370491396TRLO1 XLON 597 126.60 09:35:44 00370491397TRLO1 XLON 9 126.40 09:35:45 00370491399TRLO1 XLON 597 126.80 09:57:38 00370492489TRLO1 XLON 645 126.60 10:03:38 00370492809TRLO1 XLON 621 126.60 10:06:48 00370492969TRLO1 XLON 787 127.00 10:44:06 00370494547TRLO1 XLON 601 127.00 10:58:46 00370495183TRLO1 XLON 630 126.20 11:34:27 00370496445TRLO1 XLON 464 126.40 11:34:27 00370496446TRLO1 XLON 1349 126.40 11:34:27 00370496447TRLO1 XLON 200 126.60 11:34:27 00370496448TRLO1 XLON 682 126.60 11:34:27 00370496449TRLO1 XLON 630 126.20 11:46:54 00370496932TRLO1 XLON 683 126.80 12:12:42 00370498098TRLO1 XLON 641 126.80 12:28:23 00370498661TRLO1 XLON 641 126.80 12:32:44 00370498818TRLO1 XLON 627 126.80 13:18:47 00370500609TRLO1 XLON 1182 126.80 13:18:54 00370500614TRLO1 XLON 636 126.80 13:20:01 00370500657TRLO1 XLON 641 126.60 13:28:50 00370501008TRLO1 XLON 6 126.60 13:32:53 00370501197TRLO1 XLON 641 126.60 13:32:53 00370501198TRLO1 XLON 735 126.40 13:46:21 00370501828TRLO1 XLON 119 126.40 13:46:21 00370501829TRLO1 XLON 1273 126.20 13:46:21 00370501830TRLO1 XLON 631 126.40 13:46:21 00370501831TRLO1 XLON 189 126.40 13:46:21 00370501832TRLO1 XLON 524 126.40 13:46:32 00370501834TRLO1 XLON 189 126.40 13:46:32 00370501835TRLO1 XLON 1273 126.20 13:46:32 00370501836TRLO1 XLON 141 126.60 14:11:30 00370503281TRLO1 XLON 1240 126.60 14:26:26 00370504201TRLO1 XLON 340 126.40 14:31:57 00370504667TRLO1 XLON 301 126.80 14:33:56 00370504896TRLO1 XLON 306 126.40 14:41:51 00370505531TRLO1 XLON 340 126.40 14:41:51 00370505532TRLO1 XLON 1240 126.40 14:45:33 00370505807TRLO1 XLON 680 126.40 14:45:33 00370505808TRLO1 XLON 623 126.00 14:46:42 00370505921TRLO1 XLON 475 126.40 15:10:32 00370509385TRLO1 XLON 444 126.40 15:19:09 00370510421TRLO1 XLON 400 126.20 15:23:04 00370510693TRLO1 XLON 201 126.20 15:23:04 00370510694TRLO1 XLON 601 126.20 15:23:05 00370510695TRLO1 XLON 601 126.20 15:51:41 00370512889TRLO1 XLON 399 126.60 15:51:42 00370512890TRLO1 XLON 368 126.60 15:51:42 00370512891TRLO1 XLON 400 126.60 15:51:42 00370512892TRLO1 XLON 66 126.60 15:51:42 00370512893TRLO1 XLON 80 126.60 15:51:42 00370512894TRLO1 XLON 260 126.60 15:51:42 00370512895TRLO1 XLON 288 126.60 15:51:42 00370512896TRLO1 XLON 128 126.60 15:51:42 00370512897TRLO1 XLON 400 126.60 15:51:42 00370512898TRLO1 XLON 80 126.60 15:51:42 00370512899TRLO1 XLON 66 126.60 15:51:42 00370512900TRLO1 XLON 368 126.60 15:51:42 00370512901TRLO1 XLON 400 126.60 15:51:42 00370512902TRLO1 XLON 66 126.60 15:51:42 00370512903TRLO1 XLON

80 126.60 15:51:42 00370512904TRLO1 XLON 368 126.60 15:51:42 00370512905TRLO1 XLON 309 127.00 15:52:49 00370512978TRLO1 XLON 306 127.00 15:52:49 00370512979TRLO1 XLON 598 127.00 15:52:51 00370512992TRLO1 XLON 637 126.80 15:55:16 00370513197TRLO1 XLON 598 126.80 15:55:25 00370513220TRLO1 XLON 645 126.80 15:55:29 00370513233TRLO1 XLON 636 126.80 15:55:32 00370513236TRLO1 XLON 1258 127.60 16:00:51 00370513664TRLO1 XLON 1201 127.40 16:00:51 00370513665TRLO1 XLON 1216 127.20 16:00:51 00370513668TRLO1 XLON 1245 127.20 16:00:51 00370513669TRLO1 XLON 1258 127.00 16:00:51 00370513673TRLO1 XLON 3582 128.00 16:01:10 00370513707TRLO1 XLON 1241 127.60 16:01:23 00370513729TRLO1 XLON 621 127.60 16:01:23 00370513730TRLO1 XLON 1089 127.80 16:01:23 00370513731TRLO1 XLON 617 127.80 16:01:23 00370513732TRLO1 XLON 1826 127.40 16:01:28 00370513744TRLO1 XLON 1268 127.60 16:02:34 00370513825TRLO1 XLON 604 127.40 16:04:35 00370514002TRLO1 XLON 4941 127.60 16:07:02 00370514315TRLO1 XLON 638 127.60 16:09:31 00370514546TRLO1 XLON 622 127.80 16:10:02 00370514649TRLO1 XLON 635 127.60 16:10:26 00370514685TRLO1 XLON 1861 127.60 16:11:27 00370514738TRLO1 XLON 199 128.40 16:18:58 00370515429TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

