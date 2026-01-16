Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") today announced a series of senior executive appointments that position the Firm for continued growth, enhanced client service, and long-term performance excellence. These appointments come as LDIC marks its 27th anniversary since its founding in 1998 and celebrates a second consecutive year of record-high assets under management.

Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, currently President of LDIC, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. She is also designated as an Ultimate Designated Person of LDIC. Genevieve re-joined LDIC as President & Portfolio Manager in January 2025, bringing nearly a decade of previous experience with the Firm and a strong track record in investment management, risk oversight, and people leadership. She has played a key role in strengthening LDIC's investment discipline and deepening the Firm's focus on supporting clients through inter-generational wealth planning and long-term wealth building.

"Genevieve has demonstrated strategic insight and an ability to lead with both rigor and vision," said Michael B. Decter, CIO and Chairman of the Board. "Her transition to CEO ensures LDIC remains at the forefront of disciplined investment management and client-centric service."

Michael B. Decter will continue in his role as Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, allowing him to dedicate his focus exclusively to the portfolio management for its clients. This leadership structure strengthens LDIC's ability to drive performance excellence and maintain best-in-class governance for its clients.

In 2025, Rahim Khakiani, CFA, CPA, was appointed Chief Compliance Officer in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer. Rahim has been with the Firm for over seven years and has a decade of previous experience in the financial services industry and public accounting. His expanded responsibilities reflect his strong track record in enhancing LDIC's financial controls and elevating its culture of compliance, operational rigor, and stewardship.

Nese Sokmen has joined LDIC as the Firm's Head of Client Relations. She brings more than 10 years of experience supporting high- and ultra-high-net-worth families across investment management, portfolio oversight, and intergenerational planning. Most recently, as Senior Associate, Successful Families & Private Clients at Burgundy Asset Management, she led and mentored a team serving several high-net-worth households. Her deep experience will strengthen LDIC's ability to help clients achieve their investment objectives and navigate wealth planning and succession with confidence.

Together, these senior appointments equip LDIC to lead with greater investment discipline, deepen client relationships, and accelerate long-term growth for the Firm and its clients.

ABOUT LDIC:

LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is registered as a Portfolio Manager in all Canadian provinces except Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The firm is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager ("IFM") in Ontario and Québec, and as an IFM in Newfoundland and Labrador. LDIC manages investment portfolios for mid- to high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and foundations, and oversees a suite of actively managed proprietary investment funds. LDIC serves as trustee, manager, and investment advisor of the Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN), a closed-end investment fund listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MDS.UN. The firm employs a disciplined, performance-oriented investment approach, emphasizes exceptional client service, and is distinguished by a nimble, collaborative team capable of adapting to varying market conditions.

