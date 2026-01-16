Astec LifeSciences to Showcase Manufacturing and ESG Leadership at PMFAI's ICSCE Dubai

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astec LifeSciences Limited, a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited and part of the 128-years young Godrej Industries Group is set to participate in the Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI)'s International Crop Science Conference & Exhibition (ICSCE) scheduled for January 19 & 20 in Dubai. The company will engage with customers and partners on its end-to-end manufacturing capabilities and sustainability initiatives.

Over the years, Astec LifeSciences has evolved as a trusted manufacturer of wide range of agrochemicals, active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. With proven experience supporting customers from development through to large-scale commercial supply, the company's manufacturing footprint includes nine world-class multipurpose plants engineered to handle complex and demanding chemistries. With flexible reactor capacities ranging from 3 KL to 32 KL across glass-lined, stainless steel and Hastelloy systems, Astec LifeSciences enables customers to scale efficiently while maintaining stringent safety, quality and sustainability standards.

Burjis Godrej, Executive Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited and MD, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said, "Our manufacturing platform is designed for flexibility, safety, and export readiness on a large scale. With multipurpose plants, a broad range of reactor capacities across various systems, and advanced distillation and separation infrastructure, we have the resources to handle complex chemistries and meet diverse customer demands. PMFAI's ICSCE Dubai provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how our manufacturing capabilities enable effortless scale-up, from small kilogram batches to multi-ton commercial production, while maintaining quality standards and regulatory compliance in line with global standards."

Sustainability is a core pillar of Astec LifeSciences's manufacturing philosophy. The company has proactively aligned its operations with global ESG best practices, supported by multiple international certifications across environment, safety and quality. The company recently secured EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing it among the top 5 percent of companies worldwide for sustainability and ESG performance - a strong differentiator that reflects disciplined governance, responsible operations and long-term environmental stewardship.

Astec's presence at PMFAI Dubai is a powerful illustration of the Godrej Industries Group's commitment to building manufacturing businesses that are globally competitive and deeply rooted in sustainability principles - anchored in trust, scale, and operational excellence.

Astec LifeSciences Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is engaged in the manufacturing of agrochemical active ingredients (technical), bulk, formulations, and intermediate products. The company has a healthy sales mix of both exports and domestic sales. Our exports are to over 25 countries including the United States and countries across Europe, West Asia, Southeast Asia and Latin America and Africa.

