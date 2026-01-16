Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
16.01.2026 18:45 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jan-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
16 January 2026 
  
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               16 January 2026 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      63,831 
Highest price paid per share:         130.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1956p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,023,977 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The figure of 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)   Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.1956p                       63,831

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased           share)          Time)          number 
82               128.60          08:38:25         00370644692TRLO1     XLON 
630              129.00          08:46:19         00370648760TRLO1     XLON 
32               129.20          09:01:05         00370654568TRLO1     XLON 
640              128.80          09:01:22         00370654687TRLO1     XLON 
639              128.60          09:06:31         00370657039TRLO1     XLON 
1               128.60          09:20:32         00370662907TRLO1     XLON 
618              128.40          09:21:19         00370663189TRLO1     XLON 
644              128.60          10:21:21         00370688354TRLO1     XLON 
42               128.80          10:40:24         00370689339TRLO1     XLON 
156              128.80          10:40:24         00370689340TRLO1     XLON 
1253              128.80          10:51:24         00370690117TRLO1     XLON 
482              129.00          10:51:49         00370690132TRLO1     XLON 
75               129.00          10:51:49         00370690133TRLO1     XLON 
597              128.60          10:54:57         00370690539TRLO1     XLON 
57               129.60          11:41:04         00370692725TRLO1     XLON 
607              129.60          11:49:17         00370692969TRLO1     XLON 
607              129.40          11:50:51         00370693007TRLO1     XLON 
1281              129.20          11:58:43         00370693264TRLO1     XLON 
1193              129.20          12:04:37         00370693663TRLO1     XLON 
623              129.20          12:26:14         00370694682TRLO1     XLON 
615              129.20          12:26:15         00370694690TRLO1     XLON 
620              129.20          12:26:36         00370694751TRLO1     XLON 
614              129.20          12:26:37         00370694752TRLO1     XLON 
343              129.20          12:26:54         00370694781TRLO1     XLON 
261              129.20          12:26:54         00370694782TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.20          12:27:10         00370694804TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.20          12:27:10         00370694805TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.00          12:39:31         00370695288TRLO1     XLON 
875              129.60          12:48:59         00370695660TRLO1     XLON 
560              129.80          12:49:08         00370695668TRLO1     XLON 
11               129.80          12:49:18         00370695687TRLO1     XLON 
4251              130.00          12:49:47         00370695697TRLO1     XLON 
610              129.80          12:49:49         00370695699TRLO1     XLON 
607              130.00          12:50:30         00370695786TRLO1     XLON 
594              129.80          12:50:47         00370695804TRLO1     XLON 
621              129.60          13:07:20         00370696437TRLO1     XLON 
20000             129.40          13:08:28         00370696477TRLO1     XLON 
598              129.40          13:21:57         00370696990TRLO1     XLON 
597              129.40          13:21:57         00370696991TRLO1     XLON 
1259              129.20          13:22:00         00370696993TRLO1     XLON 
623              129.20          13:30:11         00370697319TRLO1     XLON 
555              129.20          13:31:33         00370697371TRLO1     XLON 
46               129.20          13:31:33         00370697372TRLO1     XLON 
471              129.00          13:31:34         00370697373TRLO1     XLON 
182              129.00          13:34:14         00370697570TRLO1     XLON 
471              129.00          13:34:14         00370697571TRLO1     XLON 
604              128.80          13:42:26         00370697867TRLO1     XLON 
647              128.40          13:45:55         00370697998TRLO1     XLON 
602              129.00          14:19:06         00370699653TRLO1     XLON 
633              128.80          14:31:27         00370700487TRLO1     XLON 
604              128.40          14:59:55         00370702274TRLO1     XLON 
1               128.00          15:05:08         00370702897TRLO1     XLON 
230              129.00          15:25:31         00370704116TRLO1     XLON 
168              129.00          15:25:31         00370704117TRLO1     XLON 
580              129.00          15:25:31         00370704118TRLO1     XLON 
596              128.80          15:26:05         00370704155TRLO1     XLON 
596              129.00          15:26:05         00370704156TRLO1     XLON 
663              129.00          15:26:05         00370704157TRLO1     XLON 
647              128.80          15:30:21         00370704364TRLO1     XLON 
1956              129.00          15:39:13         00370704982TRLO1     XLON 
1231              128.80          15:39:27         00370704991TRLO1     XLON 
637              128.80          15:47:31         00370705454TRLO1     XLON 
192              128.60          15:48:07         00370705494TRLO1     XLON 
460              128.60          15:48:07         00370705495TRLO1     XLON 
597              128.40          15:55:11         00370705929TRLO1     XLON 
35               128.40          15:55:11         00370705930TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.60          16:03:42         00370706616TRLO1     XLON 
539              128.60          16:03:42         00370706617TRLO1     XLON 
40               128.60          16:12:20         00370707145TRLO1     XLON 
230              128.60          16:12:26         00370707150TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
