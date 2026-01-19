IFS to partner with Sri Lanka Cricket for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Leader in Industrial AI, and Sri Lanka's largest technology employer, returns to support the Sri Lanka Cricket Team as it prepares to co-host ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will be broadcast globally

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced its partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket as The Official Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The partnership marks IFS continued commitment to Sri Lanka cricket and comes as the nation prepares to co-host one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments alongside India from 7th February to 8th March 2026.

The IFS brand will be prominently displayed on the leading arm of Sri Lanka's Match-Day outfits and on the Middle Chest Position of the training kit throughout the tournament. The partnership will provide a platform to showcase the IFS brand with one of cricket's most passionate fan bases during a tournament expected to reach 2.5 billion viewers globally.

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer of IFS, said: "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup represents cricket at its most dynamic and exciting, and we're honored to stand behind Sri Lanka as they compete on home soil. This partnership reflects our deep roots and long history in Sri Lanka and our commitment to supporting the nation's growth. As the largest technology employer in the country, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate Sri Lankan talent, both on the cricket field and in the technology sector where our teams are delivering Industrial AI solutions to the world's most progressive businesses."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will showcase cricket's shortest and most electrifying format to a massive and growing global audience, with particularly strong engagement across South Asia and rest of the cricketing world. For IFS, the partnership provides significant brand visibility during a tournament that will captivate audiences across multiple continents.

Ranil Rajapakse, President of IFS Sri Lanka, said: "Sri Lanka has been instrumental to IFS's global success for over 28 years, and supporting our national cricket team is a natural extension of our commitment to this country. This activation is about being part of Sri Lanka's journey and we're excited to see the IFS brand alongside our cricketers as they take on the world's best."

Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket, said: "We warmly welcome IFS on board as our team sponsor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. As a globally recognized technology firm, their partnership comes at a most opportune time, with cricket set to be the main focus during the month-long World Cup across the cricketing world."

