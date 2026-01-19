Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market worth $4.72 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2025 to USD 4.72 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 2.68 billion

USD 2.68 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.72 billion

USD 4.72 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 8.7%

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Trends & Insights:

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is positioned for strong growth as organizations expand the deployment of AGVs across production floors, warehouses, and distribution operations. Rising demand for consistent material movement, higher throughput, and reduced manual dependency is accelerating the adoption of AGV systems that support optimized routing, traffic control, task scheduling, and real-time operational visibility.

By payload, the medium duty AGVs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

By industry, the logistics/3PL segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automated guided vehicle market, with a share of 33.8% in 2025.

Growth is supported by wider deployment of AGVs across factories, warehouses, and distribution facilities as organizations focus on consistent material movement, lower manual handling, and stronger operational control. AGVs are increasingly used to support structured workflows where accuracy, safety, and repeatable performance are critical. Suppliers are strengthening guidance systems, vision-based navigation, power management, and traffic control capabilities to support reliable operation at scale. Integration with warehouse management systems, manufacturing execution systems, and plant automation platforms is improving alignment between material transport and core processes. Continued investment in facility automation, logistics modernization, and capacity expansion is sustaining demand for AGVs across both retrofit projects and new installations, positioning the AGV market as a key component of modern material handling strategies.

The tow vehicles segment holds the largest share in the automated guided vehicle market.

The tow vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period, supported by their extensive use in high-volume and repetitive material transport operations. Tow vehicle AGVs are widely adopted for their ability to pull multiple carts in a single movement, enabling efficient long-distance transport within factories, warehouses, and distribution facilities. Their alignment with structured layouts and fixed routing makes them a cost-efficient option for predictable workflows such as line feeding, kitting, and bulk material movement. Increasing focus on reducing manual handling, improving workplace safety, and maintaining stable throughput is sustaining demand for tow vehicle AGVs. Integration with warehouse management systems and production control platforms enables synchronized material delivery based on operational schedules. As organizations scale internal logistics automation while prioritizing reliability and operational control, tow vehicle AGVs continue to account for a significant share of overall AGV deployments.

The automotive segment accounts for the largest share of the automated guided vehicle market.

The automotive sector is expected to be the largest end-use industry of the automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period, supported by high automation intensity and continuous material movement requirements across production facilities. Automotive manufacturers deploy AGVs for line feeding, assembly support, in-plant transport, and finished vehicle handling, where timing accuracy and repeatable performance are essential. AGVs support just-in-time production by enabling synchronized component delivery while reducing manual handling and improving workplace safety. The structured layout of automotive plants, with fixed routes and standardized workflows, supports large-scale AGV deployment. Integration with manufacturing execution systems and plant control platforms enables coordinated material flow aligned with production schedules. Ongoing investments in factory upgrades and capacity expansion continue to reinforce AGV adoption, positioning the automotive segment as the largest contributor to overall AGV demand.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automated guided vehicles during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the automated guided vehicle industry during the forecast period, supported by rapid capacity expansion, high manufacturing density, and sustained investment in automation across production and logistics facilities. Organizations across the region are deploying AGVs to improve material flow efficiency, reduce manual handling, and maintain stable output in high-volume operations. Growth is reinforced by large-scale warehouse development, increasing internal logistics complexity, and rising demand for standardized transport processes across multi-site operations. AGVs are increasingly used to align material movement with production schedules and outbound dispatch requirements, improving coordination and throughput consistency. Strong focus on cost efficiency, safety compliance, and round-the-clock operations continues to strengthen AGV adoption, positioning Asia Pacific as the largest contributor to global AGV deployments.

Major companies operating in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) companies include Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), KION GROUP AG (Germany), and JBT (US).

