vidaXL: Japandi design trend boosts clutter-free homes, promoting mental well-being

VENLO, Netherlands, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Search data shows that consumers are increasingly drawn to Japandi, an interior design philosophy that fosters calm and mental well-being through decluttered, balanced spaces. As a global fascination with minimalist living continues to grow, there is a remarkable rise in demand for Japandi-style furniture - a design trend blending Japanese tranquillity with Scandinavian simplicity.

Search data and social trends validate vidaXL's findings on Japandi furniture demand

From 2020 to 2025, search interest has grown steadily with peaks in early 2023 and late 2024, expecting momentum to continue into 2026. Google search data shows interest in the Japandi style surged in 2023, reaching a record 17,003 searches in February.

in February. Pinterest's Fall 2024 Trend Report revealed a 135% increase in searches for "Japanese living room design," reflecting consumers' growing desire for peaceful home aesthetics.

in searches for "Japanese living room design," reflecting consumers' growing desire for peaceful home aesthetics. On TikTok, 784 posts in the United Kingdom over the past year featured the hashtag japandi, showing how users are embracing and sharing the trend in their own homes.

Clutter-free homes linked to better mental health

Research highlights the link between home environments and mental health, with studies showing that maintaining an organised, clutter-free space can enhance psychological well-being (Quinn 2025). Japandi embodies this connection by merging functional simplicity with a calming aesthetic - a combination that modern homeowners are actively seeking.

In response to growing demand, vidaXL's Japandi collection helps people create balanced homes that promote calm. "Our Japandi-inspired furniture makes this timeless philosophy accessible to anyone seeking a peaceful, functional home," says Berta, Head of Commercial Operations at vidaXL.

About vidaXL

vidaXL is an international online retailer founded in the Netherlands in 2006, offering an extensive range of affordable home and garden products that combine style and functionality.

All European operations are managed from vidaXL's distribution centre in Venlo, ensuring efficient delivery across 30+ markets, including the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Greece. The company also operates warehouses and fulfilment centres in the US and Australia to serve these regions directly.

This extensive reach allows vidaXL to bring its affordable solutions worldwide, solidifying its position as a leader in home and garden retail, particularly within furniture, hardware, and decor.

