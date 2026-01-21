- Marking Shareholding Restructuring and Further Resource Integration

- Propelling Business to New Growth Heights



HONG KONG, Jan 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Dowway Holdings Limited ("Dowway" or the "Group" Stock Code: 8403), a leading integrated exhibition and event management service provider in China, is pleased to announce that it plans to change its Chinese name and its English name from "Dowway Holdings Limited" to "Defeng Solife Holdings Limited' ('Defeng Solife'). This name change aims to demonstrate the Group's strategic intent to further deepen its footprint in cultural exhibitions, immersive experience projects and other sectors, while integrating its businesses of exhibition and event planning, consumer product sales and digital platform services. It is also intended to enhance the Group's brand competitiveness and open a new chapter of high-quality development.



Previously, the Group received a proposal from Sun Wei, the offeror, and his parties acting in concert, pursuant to which they acquired a total of 54,632,500 shares of the Group from the original shareholders, representing approximately 35.48% of the Group's issued share capital, at a valuation of HK$77 million. The acquisition was completed on 20 November 2025 and 25 November 2025, respectively, pursuant to separate share purchase agreements entered into with the original shareholders. Following the disposal of the shares, the original shareholders will retain an aggregate shareholding of 12.47% in the Group. The retention of such a significant shareholding indicates that the original shareholders recognise the new strategic direction proposed by the offeror and remain confident in the Group's long-term development potential. Sun Wei has emphasised that he will maintain the Group's listing status and allow the Group to continue operating its existing principal business.



Sun Wei and his parties acting in concert commenced a general offer to the public shareholders of the Group on 15 January 2026. The offer is conditional upon the offeror and his parties acting in concert holding more than 50% of the voting rights of the Group by 4:00 p.m. on the first closing date of 5 February 2026, or on the final closing date of 20 February 2026, the latter being applicable only if the offer becomes unconditional on the first closing date.



Furthermore, Sun Wei was appointed as an Executive Director of the Group by the Board on 15 January 2026. Sun Wei is an experienced entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience across the retail, internet operations, ecological agriculture, and cultural tourism sectors. He currently serves as General Manager of Jiangsu Defeng Su Lai Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd., a tourism service provider, and also holds the position of Director at Changzhou Detong EcoAgriculture Co., Ltd.



Separately, Wang Jinmei and Zhou Yiyan have been appointed as Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director of the Group, respectively. Wang Jinmei has over 15 years of experience in financial management and strategic development, and is currently Finance General Manager of Nanjing Sulai Information Technology Co., Ltd. Zhou Yiyan is a PRC lawyer accredited by the Ministry of Justice of the People's Republic of China; she has served as a practicing lawyer and partner at Jiangsu Liuyou Law Firm since 2009 and 2015, respectively. The formation of the new management team brings together professional expertise in strategy, finance, and legal affairs, which is expected to guide the Group to seize new opportunities and embark on a new milestone in business development.



Mr. Sun Wei, Executive Director of the Group, commented: 'The Chinese exhibition industry is currently undergoing a profound transformation from scale expansion to value-driven growth, with the integration and innovation of digital platforms becoming a core direction for the industry to break through development bottlenecks. This share transaction represents a key strategic initiative for us to deepen our foothold in the exhibition and related services sector. The post-transaction integration of resources will effectively enhance the Group's market competitiveness and unlock broader market opportunities. The proposed name change not only marks the start of a brand-new phase of development for the Group, but also embodies our aspirations and commitments towards business upgrading. Going forward, we will continue to invest resources to inject new impetus into the sustainable development of the Group's business and deliver greater long-term value to our shareholders.'



Note: For further information, please refer to the relevant announcements published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.



About Dowway Holdings Limited (proposed name change to Defeng Solife Holdings Limited; Stock Code: 8403)



The Group is a leading integrated exhibition and event management service provider in China. It primarily engages in the design, planning, coordination and management of comprehensive exhibitions and events in China, while also selling consumer products and providing digital platform services. To enhance its brand competitiveness, the Group will further deepen its footprint in sectors such as cultural exhibitions and immersive experience projects, opening a new chapter of high-quality development.



