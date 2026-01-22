Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
22.01.2026
C O R R E C T I O N -- Xange.com

In the news release, Aleria, Tawasal and Xange.com Partner to Scale Paris Agreement Market Infrastructure to $100B+ ITMOs Pipeline, issued 21-Jan-2026 by Xange.com over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Aleria, Tawasal and Xange.com Partner to Scale Paris Agreement Market Infrastructure to $100B+ ITMOs Pipeline

Joint venture accelerates national-scale ITMO registries, settlement-ready market rails, and Paris-aligned digital MRV, supporting a 100B+ global pipeline of forest and nature-based ITMOs

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleria, a sovereign AI company, and Tawasal, a leading UAE-based Super App, announced a joint venture today with Xange.com to assist governments in establishing national registries, monitoring, and market rails to support more than 100B+ ITMOs across the globe.

Xange.com International Holding AG, is an environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, serving governments and enterprises with dMRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and environmental market participation aligned with the Paris Agreement, including Article 6 mechanisms.

Xange.com, an environmental intelligence software and market-infrastructure provider, creates the foundation necessary for the robust global ITMOs market envisioned in the Paris Agreement, unlocking opportunities for mitigation-rich nations with:

  • Digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) tools, assisting countries in efficiently capturing verified buyer-grade mitigation data and environmental hazard detection, such as wildfire and flood detection.

  • Global Environmental Market Infrastructure Solutions (GEMIS), a policy-driven one-stop technology solution for Paris-aligned environmental project management.

  • Independent third-party ITMO registry and settlement, utilizing a digital platform provided by a Chicago-based U.S. custody bank.

  • Sovereign Data and Payment Solution, connecting Aleria's sovereign AI data capacity to millions of Tawasal users, with Gnosis and Noxxo as payment technology providers.

"Article 6 requires governments to operate credible registries, data systems, and settlement processes under national authority," said Eric Leandri, CEO of Aleria and Tawasal. "This joint venture focuses on delivering the technical infrastructure needed to support compliant accounting, monitoring, and transfer of mitigation outcomes. By combining Aleria's sovereign data capabilities, Tawasal's digital platform, and Xange.com's market infrastructure, we are enabling countries to implement Article 6 mechanisms in line with Paris Agreement requirements."

By partnering with Tawasal and Aleria, Xange.com will expand to governments and enterprises in Africa, the Middle East, South America, Asia and other regions critical to fulfilling the Paris Agreement.

"We've identified and earmarked a long-term pipeline of more than $100 billion in Paris Agreement-aligned outcomes across forestry and nature-based programs," said Esteban van Goor, CEO and Founder of Xange.com.

About Xange
Xange.com International Holding AG, is an environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, serving governments and enterprises with dMRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and environmental market participation aligned with the Paris Agreement, including Article 6 mechanisms.

About Tawasal
Tawasal Information Technology LLC, established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is the creator of critical technologies and developer behind the Tawasal SuperApp - a comprehensive digital platform designed to enhance users' daily experiences by integrating communication, lifestyle, and financial services into a single application.

About Aleria
Aleria, an IHC affiliate, provides sovereign AI and data solutions designed for governments, enterprises, and regulated industries. The company focuses on enabling organisations to build, deploy, and operate AI systems under defined national and regional jurisdictions, with full control over data, infrastructure, and operations. Aleria supports AI deployment across critical sectors including government, financial services, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Media Contact
Nicholas Fouriezos
nick@scalablestorytelling.com
+1 4702332949

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865603/Xange_Logo.jpg

Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to the last boilerplate.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aleria-tawasal-and-xangecom-partner-to-scale-paris-agreement-market-infrastructure-to-100b-itmos-pipeline-302666024.html

PR Newswire
