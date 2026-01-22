Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Tencent Cloud at Davos: Unlocking AI for all, Bringing Value within Reach

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice-President of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group, emphasized that the real-world value of artificial intelligence is further unlocked when open ecosystems empower consumers and enterprises to choose from a diversity of large models tailored to specific, real-life applications.

Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice-President of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Cloud and Smart Industries Group speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos

"When people talk about AI, we tend to think of one big super system and give it a term AGI. But in fact, there are many different types of models that serve different purposes," said Tong. "For Tencent Cloud, we understand that customers want choices. That's also our AI strategy, to provide tools, products that are model agnostic. I think that gives the power of choosing the right model for themselves back to the hands of the customers." He added.

This is the cornerstone of Tencent's AI strategy, which is rooted in a two-pronged approach. The company is simultaneously advancing its own proprietary model capabilities, while remaining open and collaborative to global large model innovations. The goal is to ensure that every user and enterprise can choose the most effective model for their unique needs, empowering them to solve real-world challenges effectively.

Internal Transformation as a Blueprint for Large Model Innovation

Tencent's own operations serve as a proving ground for its AI vision. The company's internal AI coding assistant, CodeBuddy, is now used by more than 12,000 engineers and helps generate over half of all new code. The tool has cut average coding time by more than 40%, and in a telling example of its capability, 90% of the code for Tencent's recently upgraded AI CLI tool CodeBuddy Code was generated by the assistant itself.

In addition, Tencent is committed to investing in its full-stack Hunyuan large model series. Over the past year, the company has released more than 30 new models, spanning multiple domains including enhanced hybrid reasoning, image generation, video synthesis, and 3D content creation. The high-performance Hunyuan 2.0, which uses a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture with 406 billion total parameters (with 32 billion activated parameters), placing it at the forefront of the industry in terms of both inference capability and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Tencent's open-source Hunyuan 3D model has been downloaded more than 3 million times on open-source platform Hugging Face, becoming one of the most popular 3D open-source model for creators, developers and open-source communities worldwide.

To date, Hunyuan is already powering over 900 internal Tencent business scenarios-from Tencent Meeting and Weixin/WeChat to gaming and advertising. The impact is tangible: the 2025 third quarter finance report indicates a strong AI-driven growth. AI contributed to a 21% year-on-year increase in marketing service revenue and a 22.8% rise in gaming revenue for Tencent.

Real-World AI: From Industry Transformation to Empowering Future Generations

Tencent brings this expertise to customers through a simple but powerful framework: agent-based tools, cloud-native platform support, and plug-and-play solutions. This approach has already delivered results across more than 30 sectors. Retailers use Tencent's AI to accelerate 3D product design; medical researchers apply it to new medicine discovery; and marketers rely on it to increase marketing conversion.

One notable example is global 3D printing leader Bambu Lab, which used the Hunyuan 3D model to reengineer its design workflow-making professional-grade modeling accessible to a broader audience and fueling a new wave of consumer creativity.

Tong also highlighted the importance of making AI tools available to the young learners. The new generation can not only learn how to use AI via educational institutions, but also via AI applications like Tencent Yuanbao. He said, "Encouraging the new generation to be curious and use these freely accessible AI tools would be the best way to develop the habits of using AI as part of the learning tools."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867063/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tencent-cloud-at-davos-unlocking-ai-for-all-bringing-value-within-reach-302667456.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
