Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Profit Warning

Fewer orders and lower sales - US tariffs, currency effects and cost pressure weigh on earnings



22-Jan-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Schlieren, 22 January 2026. The Schlatter Group generated order intake of CHF 91.1 million in the 2025 financial year (2024: CHF 101.6 million). At CHF 104.4 million, net sales were down on the previous year (2024: CHF 113.2 million). The order backlog as of 31.12.2025 amounts to CHF 48.8 million (31.12.2024: CHF 61.4 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2025 financial year is expected to be slightly positive. The market outlook for 2026 is cautiously positive. The welding segment has good capacity utilization for the first half of the year, while the weaving segment still has capacity utilization gaps. Preliminary financial figures 2025 (unaudited) Schlatter Group CHF million 2025 2024 in % to py Order intake 91.1 101.6 -10.4% Net sales 104.4 113.2 -7.8% Order backlog as at 31.12. 48.8 61.4 -20.6% Segments Welding Weaving CHF million 2025 2024 in % zu VJ 2025 2024 in % to py Order intake 76.9 85.9 -10.5% 14.2 15.8 -9.8% Net sales 85.1 91.3 -6.8% 19.3 21.9 -11.8% Order backlog as at 31.12. 42.9 50.4 -14.9% 5.9 11.0 -46.7%

Further Information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 27.03.2026 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2025 by an ad hoc announcement and publicastion of the annual report on the company's website 06.05.2026 Annual General Meeting 13.08.2026 Publication of half-year report 2026

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.

This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG, please send a message to: reto.stettler@schlattergroup.com

End of Inside Information