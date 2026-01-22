Anzeige
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 09:00 Uhr
Mantle Advances Toward Full Ethereum ZK Rollup Architecture with Strategic Transition to Ethereum Blobs

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution layer bridging traditional finance (TradFi), real-world assets (RWAs) and on-chain liquidity, today announced a pivotal protocol transition to utilize Ethereum blobs as its primary data availability (DA) layer. This shift marks a significant milestone in Mantle's evolution toward a full Ethereum ZK rollup architecture, further aligning its infrastructure with Ethereum's long-term scaling roadmap.

Mantle Advances Toward Full Ethereum ZK Rollup Architecture with Strategic Transition to Ethereum Blobs

This strategic move follows the successful implementation of the Fusaka upgrade on the Ethereum mainnet. Fusaka has revolutionized Ethereum's data capacity, offering up to an eightfold increase in theoretical blob throughput. By leveraging this enhanced infrastructure, Mantle is now able to provide the highest level of security guarantees while maintaining the low-latency, low-fee environment its users expect.

From Validium to Ethereum ZK Rollup: A Security Evolution
Mantle's transition represents a shift from a Validium-based configuration to a ZK rollup architecture secured directly by Ethereum. By settling rollup data on Ethereum blobs, Mantle ensures that its transaction data is fully available and verifiable on the world's most secure settlement layer.

"This evolution is a natural progression for Mantle," said Joshua Cheong, Head of Product of Mantle. "As Ethereum's blob infrastructure matures through milestones like the Fusaka upgrade, we are now able to support production-scale applications with the full security of Ethereum's data availability, without compromising on performance."

Synergizing with EigenLayer and the EigenCloud Ecosystem
While Mantle is adopting Ethereum blobs for its core DA needs, the project remains deeply committed to its partnership with EigenLayer. Mantle will continue to utilize EigenCloud for specialized use cases where verifiable compute and crypto-economic security provides a competitive edge.

Mantle remains a key collaborator in the EigenLayer ecosystem, focusing on high-performance sectors including:

  • Perpetuals: Leveraging specialized execution environments.
  • Prediction Markets: Utilizing high-fidelity data feeds.
  • AI Agent Infrastructure: Building on the intersection of decentralized compute and restaking.
  • Ecosystem Shared Security: Deepening integrations with the mETH protocol to reinforce Ethereum's economic model.

Strengthening Ethereum's Scaling Vision
By adopting Ethereum blobs, Mantle reinforces its dedication to an Ethereum-native future. This transition demonstrates how Layer 2 (L2) solutions can dynamically adapt to Ethereum's base-layer improvements to deliver the best possible experience for developers and end-users.

Mantle's commitment to this ZK rollup architecture ensures a resilient and scalable foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps). As the ecosystem grows, Mantle will continue to work alongside Ethereum core contributors and modular partners to push the boundaries of what is possible in the Web3 space.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz
For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel
For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867229/Mantle_Advances_Toward_Full_Ethereum_ZK_Rollup_Architecture_Strategic_Transition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mantle-advances-toward-full-ethereum-zk-rollup-architecture-with-strategic-transition-to-ethereum-blobs-302667828.html

