Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 6.75% Notes due 22/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000 Debt and each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3270973855 -- securities Issuer Name: The Republic of North Macedonia (acting through the Ministry of Finance) 3.875% Series 1 Notes due 21/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3273795859 -- securities 3.875% Series 1 Notes due 21/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3273796071 -- securities 4.750% Series 2 Notes due 21/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3273796238 -- securities 4.750% Series 2 Notes due 21/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3273796741 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Zero Coupon Notes due 22/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and ARS100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3277940352 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI MANPOWER SOLUTIONS CO Securitised XS3282160194 -- due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1.562 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 22/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and instruments to bearer of denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3277822741 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and including USD399,000) securities Issuer Name: ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) debt-like US00182EBX67 -- securities Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) debt-like US00182FBX33 -- securities Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule144A) debt-like US00182EBW84 -- securities Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) debt-like US00182FBW59 -- securities Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) debt-like US00182EBV02 -- securities Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) debt-like US00182FBV76 -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2.475% Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3276321679 -- securities 2.973% Covered Bonds due 22/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3276317487 -- securities Issuer Name: Manchester Airport Group Funding PLC Series 2026-1 5.250% Bonds due 30/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3277093210 -- including GBP199,000) securities

January 22, 2026