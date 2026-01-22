Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
22-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
22/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
6.75% Notes due 22/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples thereof)                          debt-like    XS3270973855 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Republic of North Macedonia (acting through the Ministry of Finance) 
 
3.875% Series 1 Notes due 21/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)  debt-like    XS3273795859 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
3.875% Series 1 Notes due 21/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)   debt-like    XS3273796071 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
4.750% Series 2 Notes due 21/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)  debt-like    XS3273796238 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
4.750% Series 2 Notes due 21/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)   debt-like    XS3273796741 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Zero Coupon Notes due 22/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     Debt and 
ARS100,000,000 each)                                  debt-like    XS3277940352 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI MANPOWER SOLUTIONS CO  Securitised   XS3282160194 --  
due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1.562 each)       derivatives 

Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 
 
Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 22/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by     Debt and 
instruments to bearer of denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like    XS3277822741 --  
USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and including USD399,000)               securities 

Issuer Name: ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A)    debt-like    US00182EBX67 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S)  debt-like    US00182FBX33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule144A)    debt-like    US00182EBW84 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S)  debt-like    US00182FBW59 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A)    debt-like    US00182EBV02 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Medium-Term Notes, Series A due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of USD200,000 each and any integral multiple of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S)  debt-like    US00182FBV76 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 
 
2.475% Covered Bonds due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like    XS3276321679 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
2.973% Covered Bonds due 22/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like    XS3276317487 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Manchester Airport Group Funding PLC 
 
Series 2026-1 5.250% Bonds due 30/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and     debt-like    XS3277093210 --  
including GBP199,000)                                 securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 415668 
EQS News ID:  2263958 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263958&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
