Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: 891041 | ISIN: US5249081002 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 17:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding LP: Notice of Proposed Interim Payment

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 225,000,000 FIXED RATE TO CMS-LINKED GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP I Securities")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING LP ("LP I")

ISIN: XS0215349357

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP I SECURITIES

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP I and the LP I Securities. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0205Q_1-2026-1-22.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0205Q_1-2026-1-22.pdf)

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 22 January 2026

This notice is given by

Matthew Haw
RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP
as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
