TNL Mediagene Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Bid Price Rule

TOKYO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 20, 2026, that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel's (the "Panel") decision dated December 19, 2025.

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for fifteen consecutive trading days from December 23, 2025 to January 14, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

The Panel also has determined to impose a Discretionary Panel Monitor under Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A) for a period of one year from the date of this letter, to make sure that the Company proactively addresses any future potential compliance concerns and demonstrates long-term compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. If the Panel or the Listing Qualifications Department determines that the Company fails any listing standard during the one-year monitoring period, then, notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Listing Qualifications Department with a plan of compliance with respect to any deficiency that arises during the one-year monitoring period, and the Listing Qualifications Department will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to any deficiency, nor will the company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, the Nasdaq staff will issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable, as provided by the Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C).

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene